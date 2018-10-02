JB Investment Management Team Joins RMB Capital

RMB
Capital (“RMB”), an independent investment and advisory firm with
approximately $9.3 billion in assets under management (estimated as of
June 30, 2018), announced a combination with JB Investment Management
(“JBIM”), LLC, a fixed income-focused asset management firm based in
Brookfield, Wis., with more than $550 million in assets under management
(estimated as of June 30, 2018). JBIM is now a division of RMB Asset
Management.
The JBIM team will continue to manage their portfolios from its
Brookfield office. Jeffrey L. Bryden, CFA®, who served as
JBIM’s president and chief investment officer, joins RMB as senior vice
president and portfolio manager. Jonathan G. Rigano, CFA®,
who was vice president and portfolio manager at JBIM, will move to RMB
in the same role. Other members of the team include Gail L. Betzhold,
administrative manager, and Renae Engel, portfolio and client
administrator.
“With interest rates on the rise, fixed income investments are becoming
more relevant than they’ve been in recent years, so it’s a good time for
us to be expanding our fixed income capabilities,” said Richard M.
Burridge, Jr., founding partner, CEO and co-chief investment officer of
RMB Capital. “We’ve known Jeff and his team for a long time, and we
share high standards for client service and investment selection.”
JBIM offers several actively managed core fixed income strategies for
institutional and accredited individual investors, utilizing a
quantitative research process to analyze risk and reduce volatility. Its
strategies include specialized offerings such as liability-driven,
TIPS-indexed, and tax-advantaged portfolios.
“We wanted to join a firm that supports our investment approach and that
provides the operational infrastructure we need to manage our portfolios
efficiently and serve our clients well,” said Bryden, who has
specialized in fixed income investing for 40 years and founded JBIM in
2008. “RMB fit the bill on all fronts.”
Before forming JBIM, Bryden led fixed income investing for Campbell
Newman Asset Management and Reinhart, Mahoney & Bryden Capital
Management, among other firms. Bryden graduated magna cum laude from
Ball State University with bachelor’s degrees in finance and economics.
Rigano joined JBIM at its inception, after previously working for
another Milwaukee-based investment firm where he was responsible for
more than $500 million in separately managed accounts. He has 20 years
of investment management experience. Rigano holds a master’s degree in
financial analysis and a bachelor’s degree in business administration
from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee.
Betzhold and Engel also joined JBIM at the firm’s inception. With more
than 20 years of experience, Betzhold specializes in client
administration, account reconciliation, fixed income analysis, and
portfolio management support. Engel provides comprehensive
administrative support to clients and colleagues and has extensive
experience in human resources management.
CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst®
are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.
ABOUT RMB ASSET MANAGEMENT
RMB Asset Management specializes in long-term, concentrated, active
investing strategies. From long-only strategies to a select lineup of
differentiated absolute return offerings, its products span the
market-cap spectrum and the globe. Its team of highly experienced
portfolio managers and analysts are united by an emphasis on fundamental
research and a belief that quality portfolios outperform.
ABOUT RMB CAPITAL
RMB
Capital is an independent investment and advisory firm. Its
businesses include wealth management, family office services, asset
management, and retirement plan consulting. Headquartered in Chicago,
RMB also has offices in Denver; Jackson Hole, Wyo.; Lake Forest, Ill.;
Milwaukee; Minneapolis; New York; Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.; and
Washington, D.C. To learn more about RMB, visit www.rmbcap.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002005694/en/