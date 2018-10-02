JB Investment Management Team Joins RMB Capital

Addition of Milwaukee-area Team Expands Firm’s Fixed Income Offerings

RMB Capital (“RMB”), an independent investment and advisory firm with approximately $9.3 billion in assets under management (estimated as of June 30, 2018), announced a combination with JB Investment Management (“JBIM”), LLC, a fixed income-focused asset management firm based in Brookfield, Wis., with more than $550 million in assets under management (estimated as of June 30, 2018). JBIM is now a division of RMB Asset Management.

The JBIM team will continue to manage their portfolios from its Brookfield office. Jeffrey L. Bryden, CFA®, who served as JBIM’s president and chief investment officer, joins RMB as senior vice president and portfolio manager. Jonathan G. Rigano, CFA®, who was vice president and portfolio manager at JBIM, will move to RMB in the same role. Other members of the team include Gail L. Betzhold, administrative manager, and Renae Engel, portfolio and client administrator.

“With interest rates on the rise, fixed income investments are becoming more relevant than they’ve been in recent years, so it’s a good time for us to be expanding our fixed income capabilities,” said Richard M. Burridge, Jr., founding partner, CEO and co-chief investment officer of RMB Capital. “We’ve known Jeff and his team for a long time, and we share high standards for client service and investment selection.”

JBIM offers several actively managed core fixed income strategies for institutional and accredited individual investors, utilizing a quantitative research process to analyze risk and reduce volatility. Its strategies include specialized offerings such as liability-driven, TIPS-indexed, and tax-advantaged portfolios.

“We wanted to join a firm that supports our investment approach and that provides the operational infrastructure we need to manage our portfolios efficiently and serve our clients well,” said Bryden, who has specialized in fixed income investing for 40 years and founded JBIM in 2008. “RMB fit the bill on all fronts.”

Before forming JBIM, Bryden led fixed income investing for Campbell Newman Asset Management and Reinhart, Mahoney & Bryden Capital Management, among other firms. Bryden graduated magna cum laude from Ball State University with bachelor’s degrees in finance and economics.

Rigano joined JBIM at its inception, after previously working for another Milwaukee-based investment firm where he was responsible for more than $500 million in separately managed accounts. He has 20 years of investment management experience. Rigano holds a master’s degree in financial analysis and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee.

Betzhold and Engel also joined JBIM at the firm’s inception. With more than 20 years of experience, Betzhold specializes in client administration, account reconciliation, fixed income analysis, and portfolio management support. Engel provides comprehensive administrative support to clients and colleagues and has extensive experience in human resources management.

ABOUT RMB ASSET MANAGEMENT

RMB Asset Management specializes in long-term, concentrated, active investing strategies. From long-only strategies to a select lineup of differentiated absolute return offerings, its products span the market-cap spectrum and the globe. Its team of highly experienced portfolio managers and analysts are united by an emphasis on fundamental research and a belief that quality portfolios outperform.

ABOUT RMB CAPITAL

RMB Capital is an independent investment and advisory firm. Its businesses include wealth management, family office services, asset management, and retirement plan consulting. Headquartered in Chicago, RMB also has offices in Denver; Jackson Hole, Wyo.; Lake Forest, Ill.; Milwaukee; Minneapolis; New York; Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.; and Washington, D.C. To learn more about RMB, visit www.rmbcap.com.

