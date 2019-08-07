JBL Announces a Star-Studded Lineup for JBL Fest, Including Khalid, Bebe Rexha, RUN DMC and Mabel

Global superstars to ignite the crowd in Sin City at third annual JBL Fest, amplifying three days of VIP events, captivating performances and more

Get ready for the mic drop. The brand experience that has brought together musicians, celebrities, customers and fans from all corners of the globe for the past two years is returning to Sin City. JBL Fest is ready for its close-up, because this year, the experience promises to be electrifying.

This October 9 –11, Las Vegas will play host to the biggest performers, entertainers and athletes. The superstar lineup will take this immersive three-day experience to the next level with a headline performance by JBL’s newest ambassador and multi-platinum award-winning global superstar Khalid, along with special appearances by fellow ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas and basketball legend Shaquille “DJ Diesel” O’Neal. World-renowned DJ Armin Van Buuren, global pop-sensation Bebe Rexha, R&B pop artist and JBL ambassador Mabel, and hip-hop’s famed RUN DMC will also take the stage throughout the week.

JBL Fest continues to captivate attendees year after year, providing unique opportunity to see, hear, and feel its amazing sound in a setting that lets them live the moment, and be truly immersed in the JBL brand. This years’ guests will once again have a front row seat to iconic moments, amazing performances and more, all elevated by JBL Signature Sound. Get a taste for what’s to come with the official event reel.

“This year, guests will get access to never-before-seen VIP experiences”, said Ralph Santana, Chief Marketing Officer at HARMAN. “We’re rolling out a monumental musical lineup with our newest ambassadors Khalid, Mabel, and DJ Armin Van Buuren, as well as star-studded events, and a unique consumer activation on the Las Vegas Strip. Year three of JBL Fest will be unlike any other.”

JBL Fest 2019 will be jam-packed with never-before-seen experiences such as:

JBL REMIX : Wednesday , JBL Fest kicks off with a live performance by RUN DMC, hosted by legendary NBA All-Star Shaquille O’Neal overlooking the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip at Caesar’s Palace.

: Wednesday JBL Fest kicks off with a live performance by RUN DMC, hosted by legendary NBA All-Star Shaquille O’Neal overlooking the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip at Caesar’s Palace. CLUB JBL : Thursday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas hosts a night of unforgettable performances by global pop-sensation Bebe Rexha and JBL ambassadors and world-renowned DJs Armin Van Buuren and Tigerlily at JEWEL Nightclub.

: Thursday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas hosts a night of unforgettable performances by global pop-sensation Bebe Rexha and JBL ambassadors and world-renowned DJs Armin Van Buuren and Tigerlily at JEWEL Nightclub. JBL LIVE! : Friday ups the ante, culminating in an epic concert event featuring five-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated and multi-platinum maverick Khalid and contemporary R&B pop artist and ambassador Mabel at Brooklyn Bowl.

For the first time, JBL Fest will be welcoming fans in a never-before-seen way. Visit the Las Vegas Strip as the brand takes over the Linq Promenade through a series of unique branding moments and activations that can only be experienced first-hand.

Fans can also follow along all week long on social. Track #JBLFest and follow @JBLAudio for a ticket to the excitement. And leading up to the event, check out the official JBL Fest 2019 playlist on Spotify to get a taste for what’s to come.

ABOUT JBL

JBL creates the amazing sound that shapes life’s most epic moments. From iconic events like Woodstock and concerts at Madison Square Garden, to games at Yankee Stadium and weekend road trips, JBL elevates listeners’ experiences with award-winning audio that lets them make the most of every moment. With unmatched professional credentials and over 70 years of delivering industry leading innovation, JBL is the authority in engineering superior sound.

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN International (harman.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, LTD., designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.

© 2019 HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated. All rights reserved. Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson are trademarks of HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated, registered in the United States and/or other countries. AKG is a trademark of AKG Acoustics GmbH, registered in the United States and/or other countries. Features, specifications, and appearance are subject to change without notice.

