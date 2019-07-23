JBS S.A. : Announces Cash Tender Offers And Consent Solicitation

SÃO PAULO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JBS S.A. (" JBS ") announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, JBS Investments GmbH (" JBS Investments "), has commenced cash tender offers (each, a " Tender Offer " and collectively, the " Tender Offers ") for (i) any and all of its outstanding U.S.$750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 7.250% Senior Notes due 2024 (the " 2024 Notes ") and (ii) up to U.S.$350,000,000 (the " Maximum Tender Amount ") of its outstanding U.S.$775,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.250% Senior Notes due 2023 (the " 2023 Notes " and together with the 2024 Notes, the " Notes ").

In conjunction with the 2024 Notes Tender Offer, JBS Investments is also soliciting consents (the " 2024 Notes Consent Solicitation ") from the holders of the 2024 Notes for the adoption of proposed amendments (the " Proposed Amendments "), which would, among other things, (i) eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants and certain events of default and related provisions contained in the indenture governing the 2024 Notes and (ii) reduce the minimum required notice period for the redemption of 2024 Notes from 30 days to three days prior to the date fixed for redemption (maintaining the maximum notice period of 60 days).

The Tender Offers and the 2024 Notes Consent Solicitation are being made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated July 23, 2019 (as may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the " Offer to Purchase ").

Holders who tender 2024 Notes must also consent to the Proposed Amendments to the indenture governing the 2024 Notes. Holders of 2024 Notes may not deliver consents to the Proposed Amendments without validly tendering the 2024 Notes in the 2024 Notes Tender Offer and may not revoke their consents without withdrawing the previously tendered 2024 Notes to which they relate. The Proposed Amendments will be set forth in a supplemental indenture relating to the 2024 Notes and are described in more detail in the Offer to Purchase. Adoption of the Proposed Amendments requires the delivery of consents by holders of 2024 Notes of a majority of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of 2024 Notes (not including any 2024 Notes which are owned by JBS or any of its affiliates).

Certain information regarding the Notes and the terms of the Tender Offers and the 2024 Notes Consent Solicitation is summarized in the table below.

Description of

Notes CUSIP / ISIN Outstanding

Principal Amount

of Notes

Tender Offer

Consideration + Early

Tender

Payment(4) = Total

Consideration(3)(4) 7.250% Senior

Notes due 2024

("2024 Notes") 46611D AB1 and

A29866 AB5 /

US46611DAB10 and

USA29866AB53 U.S.$750,000,000

U.S.$1,009.75(1)

U.S.$30.00

U.S.$1,039.75 6.250% Senior

Notes due 2023

("2023 Notes") 29605Y AA1 and

A9617T AA9 /

US29605YAA10 and

USA9617TAA90 U.S.$775,000,000

U.S.$992.08(2)

U.S.$30.00

U.S.$1,022.08

(1) The amount to be paid for each U.S.$1,000 principal amount of 2024 Notes validly tendered (and not withdrawn) after the Early Tender Payment Deadline but at or prior to the Expiration Time and accepted for purchase, not including 2024 Notes Accrued Interest (as defined below). (2) The amount to be paid for each U.S.$1,000 principal amount of 2023 Notes validly tendered (and not withdrawn) after the Early Tender Payment Deadline but at or prior to the Expiration Time and accepted for purchase, not including 2023 Notes Accrued Interest (as defined below). (3) Includes the Early Tender Payment for Notes validly tendered (and not withdrawn) at or prior to the applicable Early Tender Payment Deadline. (4) Per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered (and not withdrawn) at or prior to the applicable Early Tender Payment Deadline and accepted for purchase.

The deadline for holders to validly tender Notes and deliver consents and be eligible to receive payment of the Total Consideration (as defined below), which includes the Early Tender Payment (as defined below), will be 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 5, 2019, unless extended or earlier terminated by JBS Investments (such date and time, as the same may be modified, the " Early Tender Payment Deadline "). The Tender Offers will expire at 11:59 PM, New York City time, on August 19, 2019, unless extended or earlier terminated by JBS Investments (such date and time, as the same may be modified, the " Expiration Time "). 2024 Notes tendered may be withdrawn and consents for the Proposed Amendments delivered may be revoked at any time prior to the execution of the supplemental indenture (the date and time of such execution and delivery, the " 2024 Notes Withdrawal Deadline "), but not thereafter, unless required by applicable law. 2023 Notes tendered may be withdrawn at any time prior to the Early Tender Payment Deadline (the " 2023 Notes Withdrawal Deadline " and together with the 2024 Notes Withdrawal Deadline, the " Withdrawal Deadline "), but not thereafter, unless required by applicable law.

The total consideration payable to 2024 Notes Holders for each U.S.$1,000 principal amount of 2024 Notes validly tendered and purchased pursuant to the 2024 Notes Tender Offer will be U.S.$1,039.75 (the " 2024 Notes Total Consideration "). The 2024 Notes Total Consideration includes an early tender payment of U.S.$30.00 per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of 2024 Notes (the " 2024 Notes Early Tender Payment ") payable only to 2024 Notes Holders who validly tender (and do not withdraw) their 2024 Notes and validly deliver (and do not revoke) the related 2024 Notes consents at or prior to the Early Tender Payment Deadline. 2024 Notes Holders who validly tender (and do not withdraw) their 2024 Notes after the Early Tender Payment Deadline but at or prior to the Expiration Time will be eligible to receive U.S.$1,009.75 per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of 2024 Notes (the " 2024 Notes Tender Offer Consideration "), which amount will be equal to the 2024 Notes Total Consideration less the 2024 Notes Early Tender Payment. In addition, JBS Investments will pay accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount of 2024 Notes accepted for purchase from the most recent interest payment date on the 2024 Notes to, but not including, the applicable settlement date for such 2024 Notes (the " 2024 Notes Accrued Interest "). Payment in cash of an amount equal to the 2024 Notes Total Consideration, plus 2024 Notes Accrued Interest, for such accepted 2024 Notes will be made on the 2024 Notes early settlement date, which is expected to be within three business days after the Early Tender Payment Deadline, or as promptly as practicable thereafter.

The total consideration payable to 2023 Notes Holders for each U.S.$1,000 principal amount of 2023 Notes validly tendered and purchased pursuant to the 2023 Notes Tender Offer will be U.S.$1,022.08 (the " 2023 Notes Total Consideration ", and together with the 2024 Notes Total Consideration, the " Total Consideration "). The 2023 Notes Total Consideration includes an early tender payment of U.S.$30.00 per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of 2023 Notes (the " 2023 Notes Early Tender Payment ", and together with the 2024 Notes Early Tender Payment, the " Early Tender Payment ") payable only to 2023 Notes Holders who validly tender (and do not withdraw) their 2023 Notes at or prior to the Early Tender Payment Deadline. 2023 Notes Holders who validly tender (and do not withdraw) their 2023 Notes after the Early Tender Payment Deadline but at or prior to the Expiration Time will be eligible to receive U.S.$992.08 per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of 2023 Notes (the " 2023 Notes Tender Offer Consideration ", and together with the 2024 Notes Tender Offer Consideration, the " Tender Offer Consideration "), which amount will be equal to the 2023 Notes Total Consideration less the 2023 Notes Early Tender Payment. In addition, JBS Investments will pay accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount of 2023 Notes accepted for purchase from the most recent interest payment date on the 2023 Notes to, but not including, the applicable settlement date for such 2023 Notes (the " 2023 Notes Accrued Interest ", and together with the 2024 Notes Accrued Interest, the " Accrued Interest "). Payment in cash of an amount equal to the 2023 Notes Total Consideration, plus 2023 Notes Accrued Interest, for such accepted 2023 Notes will be made on the 2023 Notes early settlement date, which is expected to be within three business days after the Early Tender Payment Deadline, or as promptly as practicable thereafter. If 2023 Notes are validly tendered in an aggregate principal amount in excess of the Maximum Tender Amount pursuant to the 2023 Notes Tender Offer, such tendered 2023 Notes will be subject to proration (as described in the Offer to Purchase).

JBS Investments' obligation to accept for purchase, and to pay for, Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Tender Offers is conditioned upon the satisfaction or, when applicable, waiver of certain conditions, which are more fully described in the Offer to Purchase, including, among others, a financing condition as described in the Offer to Purchase. In addition, subject to applicable law, JBS Investments reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to (i) extend, terminate or withdraw the Tender Offers or the 2024 Notes Consent Solicitation at any time or (ii) otherwise amend the Tender Offers or the 2024 Notes Consent Solicitation in any respect at any time and from time to time. JBS Investments further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to accept any tenders of Notes or deliveries of consents with respect to the 2024 Notes. JBS Investments is making the Tender Offers and the 2024 Notes Consent Solicitation only in those jurisdictions where it is legal to do so.

Barclays Capital Inc. is acting as dealer manager for the Tender Offers and as solicitation agent for the 2024 Notes Consent Solicitation and can be contacted at their telephone numbers set forth on the back cover page of Offer to Purchase with questions regarding the Tender Offers and the 2024 Notes Consent Solicitation.

Copies of the Offer to Purchase are available to holders of Notes from D.F. King & Co., Inc., the information agent and the tender agent for the Tender Offers and the 2024 Notes Consent Solicitation. Requests for copies of the Offer to Purchase should be directed to D.F. King at +1 (877) 536-1556 (toll free), +1 (212) 269-5550 (collect) or jbs@dfking.com.

Neither the Offer to Purchase nor any related documents have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, nor have any such documents been filed with or reviewed by any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority of any country. No authority has passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the Offer to Purchase or any related documents, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offense to make any representation to the contrary.

The Tender Offers and the 2024 Notes Consent Solicitation are being made solely on the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase. Under no circumstances shall this press release constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes or any other securities of JBS or any of its subsidiaries, including JBS Investments. The Tender Offers and the 2024 Notes Consent Solicitation are not being made to, nor will JBS accept tenders of Notes or accept deliveries of 2024 Notes Consents from, holders in any jurisdiction in which the Tender Offers and the 2024 Notes Consent Solicitation or the acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities of blue sky laws of such jurisdiction. This press release also is not a solicitation of consents to the Proposed Amendments to the indenture governing the 2024 Notes. No recommendation is made as to whether holders should tender their Notes or deliver their consents with respect to the 2024 Notes. Holders should carefully read the Offer to Purchase because it contains important information, including the various terms and conditions of the Tender Offers and the 2024 Notes Consent Solicitation.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JBS' perspectives and expectations, are forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, when related to JBS and its subsidiaries, indicate forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current view of management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on various assumptions and factors, including general economic, market, industry and operational factors. Any changes to these assumptions or factors may lead to practical results different from current expectations. Excessive reliance should not be placed on those statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made and JBS undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made.

SOURCE JBS S.A.