JCB Awarded Two “Cards & Electronic Payments International Asia Awards” Thanks to IDEMIA Technology

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, is delighted to announce that its partner JCB has been awarded Best security initiative and Best NFC security initiative at the 5th CEPI annual Asia Awards.

End of 2018, in Singapore, the best-of-breed players in the cards and payments landscape in Asia-Pacific were congregated during the 5th Cards and Electronic Payments International Asia Summit and Awards. This Summit represents an opportunity for industry leaders to address key industry issues faced and highlight innovations.

IDEMIA and JCB have been working together closely since 2016 on different projects. They developed an advanced tokenization platform, the JCB Token Platform (JTP), enabling payments to mobile devices and, since March 2018 they have been working together on a biometric card proof of concept, based on F.CODE, IDEMIA’s technology which takes card payment to the next level since your fingerprint replaces the PIN code.

F.CODE reinforces user security and privacy by ensuring a unique and universal identification. Indeed, this biometric card system has many advantages: it will no longer be necessary to memorize a new PIN code because your fingerprint is enough. It also allows better authentication, based on biometric data. F.CODE will allow transparent payment transactions without compromising security, as well as contactless payment for high value transactions.

Recognized for its expertise and experience in the field of biometrics and payment, IDEMIA has established a longstanding partnership with JCB in payment innovation. Both companies are proud to offer a new asset to JCB partners who have been looking for innovation.

“We are proud to be rewarded for a revolutionary biometric card system, based on IDEMIA’s technology. Not only the JCB Biometrics Card based on F.CODE eliminates the current forgettable PIN, but it also allows a stronger authentication. This is one of our answers to common consumers problems”, said Tac Watanabe, EVP of Brand Infrastructure & Technologies at JCB.

“These two awards demonstrate that our partnership with JCB is working perfectly. Our F.CODE solution is recognized as a reliable security system based on biometrics. As the market leader, IDEMIA is the first to deploy a complete range of cards equipped with biometric authentication”, says Patrice Meilland, VP Powered Cards Business Line at IDEMIA.

