JCB Awarded Two “Cards & Electronic Payments International Asia Awards” Thanks to IDEMIA Technology

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, is delighted to
announce that its partner JCB has been awarded Best security initiative
and Best NFC security initiative at the 5th
CEPI annual Asia Awards.
End of 2018, in Singapore, the best-of-breed players in the cards and
payments landscape in Asia-Pacific were congregated during the 5th Cards
and Electronic Payments International Asia Summit and Awards. This
Summit represents an opportunity for industry leaders to address key
industry issues faced and highlight innovations.
IDEMIA and JCB have been working together closely since 2016 on
different projects. They developed an advanced tokenization platform,
the JCB Token Platform (JTP), enabling payments to mobile devices and,
since March 2018 they have been working together on a biometric card
proof of concept, based on F.CODE,
IDEMIA’s technology which takes card payment to the next level since
your fingerprint replaces the PIN code.
F.CODE reinforces user security and privacy by ensuring a unique and
universal identification. Indeed, this biometric card system has many
advantages: it will no longer be necessary to memorize a new PIN code
because your fingerprint is enough. It also allows better
authentication, based on biometric data. F.CODE will allow transparent
payment transactions without compromising security, as well as
contactless payment for high value transactions.
Recognized for its expertise and experience in the field of biometrics
and payment, IDEMIA has established a longstanding partnership with JCB
in payment innovation. Both companies are proud to offer a new asset to
JCB partners who have been looking for innovation.
“We are proud to be rewarded for a revolutionary biometric card
system, based on IDEMIA’s technology. Not only the JCB Biometrics Card
based on F.CODE eliminates the current forgettable PIN, but it also
allows a stronger authentication. This is one of our answers to common
consumers problems”, said Tac Watanabe, EVP of Brand Infrastructure
& Technologies at JCB.
“These two awards demonstrate that our partnership with JCB is
working perfectly. Our F.CODE solution is recognized as a reliable
security system based on biometrics. As the market leader, IDEMIA is the
first to deploy a complete range of cards equipped with biometric
authentication”, says Patrice Meilland, VP Powered Cards Business
Line at IDEMIA.
About IDEMIA
IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted
environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily
critical activities (such as pay, connect, travel and vote), in the
physical as well as digital space.
Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live
in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures
privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable
transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one
of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for
objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented
Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity,
Public Security and IoT sectors.
With close to $3 billion in revenues and 13,000 employees around the
world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.
