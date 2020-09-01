Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JCPenney Surprises Students with Virtual Shaquille O'Neal Mentoring Session

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

The JCPenney “Ready for Anything Challenge” Offers Inspiration, Provides $20,000 in Gift Cards

The JCPenney “Ready for Anything Challenge” promotes back-to-school positivity during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by partnering with the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation to support students in need.

To kick off the challenge, JCPenney will invite kids and teens from Boys & Girls Clubs in Atlanta, Dallas, Orlando, and Los Angeles to participate in a virtual mentoring session on Sept. 1, during which Shaquille O’Neal will make a special appearance to encourage students, answer questions, and announce a donation of $20,000 in JCPenney gift cards to the clubs – $5,000 per group.

The campaign challenges JCPenney associates and customers to take actions to help prepare students in their communities to be ready for anything this school year:

  • Inspire – Share words of encouragement with a student in your community
  • Listen – Lend a supportive ear
  • Donate – Give supplies or gently used clothing to a local school or nonprofit, or make a financial contribution
  • Volunteer – In-person or virtually within your community
  • Mentor – Share your story with a student about how you persevered through challenging circumstances

“I’m excited to be part of the JCPenney ‘Ready for Anything Challenge,’” Shaq said. “With what kids are facing this year, I wanted to check in with local Boys & Girls Clubs and share some of my experiences and advice to help them feel confident and supported.”

Through the session, O’Neal will participate in the challenge by taking the fifth action – mentoring students. With his signature humor and optimism, students will undoubtedly be entertained while gaining valuable insights and words of wisdom.

“As JCPenney focuses on closing the opportunity gap, we are delighted to support deserving youth at the Boys & Girls Clubs in Atlanta, Dallas, Orlando, and Los Angeles,” said Jill Soltau, JCPenney chief executive officer. “For young people in need, community assistance is more important than ever, and the vital resources provided by schools and organizations like Boys & Girls Clubs are not currently as accessible due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The JCPenney ‘Ready for Anything Challenge’ will help provide essential support and encouragement for students as they start the school year.”

“We all know this year will look and feel very different with virtual learning at home for some students and mask-wearing and social distancing for those who return to the classroom. They’re navigating new environments and facing many unknowns. We want to do our part to empower and set students up for success so they can do and feel their best,” Soltau continued.

For more information or to support the cause, visit www.jcp.com/readyforanything or follow #ReadyforAnythingJCP on the Company’s social media channels.

About JCPenney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS: JCPNQ), one of the nation’s largest apparel and home retailers, combines an expansive footprint of stores across the United States and Puerto Rico with a powerful eCommerce site, jcp.com, to deliver style and value for all hard-working American families. At every touchpoint, customers will discover stylish merchandise at incredible value from an extensive portfolio of private, exclusive and national brands. Reinforcing this shopping experience is the customer service and warrior spirit of JCPenney associates across the globe, all driving toward the Company's mission to help customers find what they love for less time, money, and effort. For additional information, please visit jcp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:20pWELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES : to acquire majority stake in US Silicon Valley-Based Circle Medical in Move to Become North America's Leading Provider of Telehealth Services
PU
02:19pFood Security for America Recognizes Cobb Community Foundation CEO for Efforts During the COVID-19 Pandemic
GL
02:16p1847 LLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02:16pMXXY Debuts Reimagined Hydration System
GL
02:16pCOVID-19 : Optical Transceiver Market 2020-2024 | Migration From Copper Wires To Optic Fibers to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
02:15pDISCOVERY : Investigation discovery expands partnership with world's bestselling author james patterson
PU
02:15pVERIZON RESPONSE : Update following Hurricane Laura's Landfall
PU
02:13pVERICITY, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:10pNRF chief economist says coronavirus 'continues as a shock' for small businesses
PU
02:10pEATON VANCE TAX MANAGED GLOBAL DIVERSIFIED EQUITY INCOME FUND : Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
3ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : shares soar, Wall Street warns of risks when loc..
4CUREVAC N.V. : Delivering super-cooled COVID-19 vaccine a daunting challenge for some countries
5TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. : TELECOM ITALIA S P A : , KKR, Fastweb Reach Agreement on Italian National Network

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group