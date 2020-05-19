JCPenney : to Reopen 11 Ohio Stores Wednesday, May 20

JCPenney (OTCMKTS: JCPNQ) will fully reopen 11 Ohio stores beginning Wednesday, May 20, bringing the total to 153 fully open stores nationwide after temporarily closing due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. To view the full list of open stores nationwide or download b-roll, visit the Company’s reopening landing page or newsroom.

“We are thrilled to welcome our associates and customers back to JCPenney stores in Ohio, and our top priority remains on the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” said Jim DePaul, executive vice president of stores at JCPenney. “We want to ensure everyone is safe and feels comfortable as we continue to provide an engaging shopping experience.”

“We’re taking a strategic approach in reopening our stores nationwide and will continue doing so in a phased approach based on guidance from the CDC and local and state mandates,” DePaul added.

JCPenney is monitoring CDC guidelines to inform its practices, and taking precautions to provide a safe environment in which to shop and work, including the following:

Contact-free curbside pickup

Diligent nightly cleaning of the store

Social distancing procedures in place, with reminders throughout the store

Contactless checkout

Masks provided to each associate

Extended return policy and a longer time window to use customer rewards

Plexiglass shields at the register

Associate training on safety practices

Reduced store hours: Monday – Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



JCPenney is also now offering designated shopping hours for vulnerable customers in its Ohio locations on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon. Vulnerable customers include senior citizens, expectant mothers, and those with underlying health concerns.

The JCPenney flagship store, jcp.com, remains open to serve shoppers and now features an enhanced user experience. For more information and ongoing updates on store reopenings, visit the Company’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) landing page.

The full list of Ohio stores reopening Wednesday, May 20:

Mall Name Address City WSTFLD @ FRANKLIN PK 5001 MONROE ST TOLEDO GREAT LAKES MALL 7850 MENTOR AVE STE 930 MENTOR CHILLICOTHE MALL 1075 N BRIDGE ST CHILLICOTHE EASTGATE MALL 4621 EASTGATE BLVD CINCINNATI SOUTHPARK CENTER 17177 ROYALTON RD STRONGSVILLE TUTTLE CROSSING MALL 5083 TUTTLE CROSSING BLVD DUBLIN FORT STEUBEN MALL 100 MALL DR UNIT B STEUBENVILLE POLARIS MALL 1450 POLARIS PKWY COLUMBUS BRIDGEWATER FALLS SC 3459 PRINCETON RD HAMILTON SHOPS@FALLEN TIMBERS 3100 MAIN ST STE 1000 MAUMEE STONE CREEK TOWN CTR 3675 STONE CREEK BLVD COLERAIN TOWNSHIP

