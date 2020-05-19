Log in
JCPenney : to Reopen 11 Ohio Stores Wednesday, May 20

05/19/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

JCPenney (OTCMKTS: JCPNQ) will fully reopen 11 Ohio stores beginning Wednesday, May 20, bringing the total to 153 fully open stores nationwide after temporarily closing due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. To view the full list of open stores nationwide or download b-roll, visit the Company’s reopening landing page or newsroom.

“We are thrilled to welcome our associates and customers back to JCPenney stores in Ohio, and our top priority remains on the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” said Jim DePaul, executive vice president of stores at JCPenney. “We want to ensure everyone is safe and feels comfortable as we continue to provide an engaging shopping experience.”

“We’re taking a strategic approach in reopening our stores nationwide and will continue doing so in a phased approach based on guidance from the CDC and local and state mandates,” DePaul added.

JCPenney is monitoring CDC guidelines to inform its practices, and taking precautions to provide a safe environment in which to shop and work, including the following:

  • Contact-free curbside pickup
  • Diligent nightly cleaning of the store
  • Social distancing procedures in place, with reminders throughout the store
  • Contactless checkout
  • Masks provided to each associate
  • Extended return policy and a longer time window to use customer rewards
  • Plexiglass shields at the register
  • Associate training on safety practices
  • Reduced store hours:
    • Monday – Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.
    • Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

JCPenney is also now offering designated shopping hours for vulnerable customers in its Ohio locations on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon. Vulnerable customers include senior citizens, expectant mothers, and those with underlying health concerns.

The JCPenney flagship store, jcp.com, remains open to serve shoppers and now features an enhanced user experience. For more information and ongoing updates on store reopenings, visit the Company’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) landing page.

The full list of Ohio stores reopening Wednesday, May 20:

Mall Name

Address

City

WSTFLD @ FRANKLIN PK

5001 MONROE ST

TOLEDO

GREAT LAKES MALL

7850 MENTOR AVE STE 930

MENTOR

CHILLICOTHE MALL

1075 N BRIDGE ST

CHILLICOTHE

EASTGATE MALL

4621 EASTGATE BLVD

CINCINNATI

SOUTHPARK CENTER

17177 ROYALTON RD

STRONGSVILLE

TUTTLE CROSSING MALL

5083 TUTTLE CROSSING BLVD

DUBLIN

FORT STEUBEN MALL

100 MALL DR UNIT B

STEUBENVILLE

POLARIS MALL

1450 POLARIS PKWY

COLUMBUS

BRIDGEWATER FALLS SC

3459 PRINCETON RD

HAMILTON

SHOPS@FALLEN TIMBERS

3100 MAIN ST STE 1000

MAUMEE

STONE CREEK TOWN CTR

3675 STONE CREEK BLVD

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP

About JCPenney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS: JCPNQ), one of the nation’s largest apparel and home retailers, combines an expansive footprint of approximately 850 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico with a powerful e-commerce site, jcp.com, to deliver style and value for all hard-working American families. At every touchpoint, customers will discover stylish merchandise at incredible value from an extensive portfolio of private, exclusive and national brands. Reinforcing this shopping experience is the customer service and warrior spirit of nearly 85,000 associates across the globe, all driving toward the Company's mission to help customers find what they love for less time, money and effort. For additional information, please visit jcp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
