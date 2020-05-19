JCPenney : to Reopen 7 Indiana Stores Wednesday, May 20

JCPenney (OTCMKTS: JCPNQ) will fully reopen seven Indiana stores Wednesday, May 20, bringing the total to 153 fully open stores nationwide after temporarily closing due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. To view the full list of open stores nationwide or download b-roll, visit the Company’s reopening landing page or newsroom.

“We are thrilled to welcome our associates and customers back to JCPenney stores in Indiana, and our top priority remains on the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” said Jim DePaul, executive vice president of stores at JCPenney. “We want to ensure everyone is safe and feels comfortable as we continue to provide an engaging shopping experience.”

“We’re taking a strategic approach in reopening our stores nationwide and will continue doing so in a phased approach based on guidance from the CDC and local and state mandates,” DePaul added.

JCPenney is monitoring CDC guidelines to inform its practices, and taking precautions to provide a safe environment in which to shop and work, including the following:

Contact-free curbside pickup

Diligent cleaning of the store throughout the day

Social distancing procedures in place, with reminders throughout the store

Contactless checkout

Masks provided to each associate

Extended return policy and a longer time window to use customer rewards

Plexiglass shields at open registers

Associate training on safety practices

Temporarily reduced store hours: Monday – Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



The JCPenney flagship store, jcp.com, remains open to serve shoppers and now features an enhanced user experience. For more information and ongoing updates on store reopenings, visit the Company’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) landing page.

The full list of Indiana stores reopening Wednesday, May 20 includes:

MALL NAME ADDRESS CITY GREENWOOD PARK MALL 1251 US 31 N GREENWOOD JACKSON PARK 1224 E TIPTON ST SEYMOUR UNIVERSITY PARK MALL 6501 N GRAPE RD MISHAWAKA PILGRIM PLACE MALL 1350 PILGRIM LN PLYMOUTH METROPOLIS 2611 E MAIN ST PLAINFIELD HAMILTON TOWNE CENTER 13900 HOARD DR NOBLESVILLE PORTERS VALE 410 PORTERS VALE BLVD VALPARAISO

About JCPenney

