JD BEAUTY ACQUIRES OUIDAD

HAUPPAGUE, NY, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JD Beauty Group is pleased to announce the acquisition of Ouidad, the curl expert haircare and styling brand. Beloved by North American salon professionals, this dynamic company will join the JD Beauty group of industry-leading hair brands WetBrush and Bio Ionic. This acquisition further diversifies JD Beauty’s product offerings, now adding haircare and styling to its existing hair brush and electrical appliance portfolio.



Founded over three decades ago, Ouidad is an award-winning expert in curly hair. Ouidad’s formulas use the most sophisticated ingredients and combine decades of experience with the latest in scientific breakthroughs, while their certified salons and flagship locations are staffed by the most skilled curl experts in the industry.



JD Beauty is a portfolio company of Topspin Partners, a New York based private equity fund. This acquisition was completed in partnership with Topspin Partners, the majority owner of JD Beauty – Deerpath Capital Management, and Star Mountain Capital, who provided financing for the transaction. Stifel served as financial adviser to Ouidad on the transaction.



Jeffrey Davidson, CEO of JD Beauty, commented, “We are always striving to cement our position as an innovation leader in the professional beauty industry, and this new chapter with Ouidad speaks to that commitment. We are excited to continue to deliver exceptional results and growth for our customers. Ouidad is an exciting brand, with a passionate following similar to our current lines WetBrush and Bio Ionic. We will be honored to further its legacy here at JD Beauty.”



Leigh Randall, Managing Partner of Topspin Partners, added “JD Beauty has proven to be an excellent platform, and after the success of the Bio Ionic acquisition, we were excited to partner with the team at JD Beauty on another transaction. This deal is an excellent strategic move for both Ouidad and JD Beauty, and we look forward to seeing the resulting growth.”



Pierre Lampert, CEO of Ouidad, said, “The renowned Ouidad brand has enjoyed a great momentum across all of its channels, and this acquisition under JD Beauty will further accelerate the company’s development. We are thrilled to be working with the team at JD Beauty, who have an excellent track record for growing and supporting well-known names in the industry.”



About JD Beauty Group



JD Beauty Group is one of the leading marketers and manufacturers of professional beauty products. Based in New York and launched in 1977, JD Beauty Group has launched some of the industry’s most recognizable and innovative brands and products such as WetBrush, Luxor Pro, Lure, TS-2 and more. These brands promise quality and innovation to provide beautiful and professional results to professionals and consumers alike. www.jdbeauty.com



About Ouidad



Ouidad is the original curl expert with one iconic idea: let curls be curls. The first Ouidad salon, dedicated to curls, was opened in 1984 and offered curly-haired women the freedom to embrace the endless options and enviable texture only curly hair can offer. Now, the company has flagship salons and certified salons across the country, and its extensive product line ensures that curly hair stays hydrated, healthy, and happy. www.oudiad.com



About Topspin



Topspin Partners is a suburban NY-based private equity fund that makes control investments in profitable and established lower middle-market businesses. The firm invests across a number of industries, including health and wellness, consumer, food and beverage, business services and security. The Topspin team has considerable operational expertise and collaborates with management teams to build businesses of varying stages and sizes. www.topspinpartners.com



