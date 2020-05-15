Log in
JD.com beats revenue estimates on lockdown boost

05/15/2020
FILE PHOTO: A sign of China's e-commerce company JD.com is seen at its shop at a mall in Shanghai

China's JD.com Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, as stay-at-home customers turned to its online platform for daily groceries and shopping needs, sending its U.S.-listed shares up 3.5% before the bell.

The company is also benefiting from an in-house logistics and warehousing unit that is supporting the current surge in online orders.

Total net revenue rose 20.7% to 146.21 billion yuan ($20.59 billion) in the first quarter ended March 31, while analysts on average had expected 136.53 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders fell to 1.07 billion yuan, from 7.32 billion yuan a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 1.98 yuan per American depositary share, above estimate of 0.83 yuan.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
