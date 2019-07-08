JDA Named US Retail Partner of the Year by Microsoft

JDA also named a finalist for the Global Retail Partner of the Year Award

JDA Software, Inc., today announced it has won the 2019 Microsoft US Retail Partner of the Year Award and was named a finalist for the Global Retail Partner of the Year Award. JDA was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“In August 2018, we announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft that underpinned JDA’s moonshot vision of delivering an Autonomous Supply Chain,” said Wayne Usie, chief market development officer, JDA. “To be named US Retail Partner of the Year and a finalist for the Global Retail Partner of the Year by Microsoft less than a year later is the ultimate validation on our strategy and alignment with Microsoft as we build our entire portfolio and SCM Platform on Microsoft Azure moving forward.”

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. JDA was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services for retail in the US and was named a finalist for retail globally. The Retail Partner of the Year Awards recognize partners that excel at providing innovative and unique services or solutions based on Microsoft technologies to Retail/Financial Services customers, demonstrating thought leadership in their industry.

JDA is delivering all of its SaaS Luminate™ solutions natively on Microsoft Azure as well as its new Supply Chain Management (SCM) Platform. JDA’s solutions leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms developed by Germany-based Blue Yonder, and running on Azure, gain advanced, intelligent capabilities and the agility that comes with cloud-based computing. The powerful combination provides a faster response to demand signals from consumers, cognitive insights, and intelligent decisions based on edge sensors.

“It’s an honor to recognize finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards,” said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. “These companies are successfully leading their industries, building intelligent solutions, addressing complex business challenges and making more possible for customers around the world. I’m honored to congratulate each winner and finalist.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Additional Resources:

Tweet this: JDA (@JDASoftware) named US Retail Partner of the Year and Finalist for Global Partner of the Year by @Microsoft! #jdaproud #mspartner http://bit.ly/2JkZ3QW

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software offers the leading supply chain management (SCM) platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). JDA’s leading cloud solutions manage supply chains from end-to-end, spanning supply chain and retail planning, execution and delivery. Using JDA’s comprehensive SCM platform and its broad partner ecosystem, customers can better predict and shape demand, transform product delivery, fulfill more intelligently, grow revenue and profits, and deliver superior customer experiences. JDA’s proven solutions power an Autonomous Supply Chain™ for 4,000 of the world’s leading companies including 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com

Social Networks:

Web: https://jda.com

Blog: https://blog.jda.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JDASoftwareGroup

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jdasoftware/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jda-software

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JDASoftware

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/JDASoftware

“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190708005415/en/