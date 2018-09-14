JDA Named a Most Admired Company for the Third Year in a Row

Leading Arizona Business Magazine Az Business Magazine and BestCompaniesAZ recognize JDA for its #jdaproud workplace culture, sustained philanthropy efforts, and superior associate engagement and satisfaction ratings

For the third year in a row, JDA Software, Inc., has been named as a Most Admired Company in Arizona by Az Business magazine, which recognizes companies that excel in the areas of Workplace Culture, Leadership Excellence, Corporate and Social Responsibility, Customer Opinion and Innovation.

JDA has again been named to this significant listing for its workplace culture which centers on its core values of Results, Relentless and Teamwork and a spirit of pride through its hashtag #jdaproud, proliferated across the company, both internally and externally. JDA’s positive associate engagement and satisfaction, plus its commitment to driving relentless learning and innovation for associates to realize their full potential, has contributed to JDA’s consistent growth and profitability while attracting and retaining top talent.

“JDA’s global associates earned this award. The board and I are in their deep gratitude. Our associates like to say ‘A Culture, not A Company.’ Our associates know that if culture just happens, that is probably not a good thing; that culture needs to be worked upon every day by each of us,” said Girish Rishi, chief executive officer, JDA. “Our associates are obsessed with delivering value to our customers, are vested in learning and practice candor and collaboration, respectfully each day.”

As an Arizona-based company, JDA actively promotes that its associates embrace a ‘Sonoran Spirit’ which is based on the premise that in order to grow, JDA must deliver customer value, take care of its collective ecosystem of partners, customers and associates alike and respectfully collaborate as a united front. This, combined with JDA’s core values -- being relentless, fostering teamwork and delivering results - are the bedrock of the company that unite all JDA associates to drive success, profitability and growth for the company and for its more than 4,000 customers.

JDA is headquartered in Scottsdale and counts 700 leaders and executives and 400+ associates locally in Arizona and more than 4,600 globally. With its recent acquisition of Blue Yonder, JDA now has more than 70 data scientists focused on innovation and digital edge technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics. This includes JDA’s Scottsdale office, which houses its 13,200 square foot JDA Customer Experience Center (JXC), which was inaugurated in May 2018 by the Governor of Arizona. JDA’s office was also recently listed as one of the coolest offices in the Arizona valley by AZBigMedia.

JDA prides itself on driving commitment to learning and innovation, while fostering teamwork as a critical component to success. JDA encourages associates’ success and enrichment as the heart of the company. For example, all associates are encouraged to take one day of paid volunteer time off each year to serve at a charity of their choice within the local community, as JDA recognizes that participating in these activities will enrich and inspire the lives of its associates. JDA is also focused on developing high-potential women, with its “Winning Leadership” program, which highlights JDA’s commitment to diversity and inclusion and its Wednesdays for Women blog series. As a result, JDA’s engagement scores among its associates are at an all-time high with average associate tenure is in the 10+ year range, best in class for a major technology company.

“This is the most comprehensive corporate awards program in Arizona. And due to the breadth of the areas it examines, companies who are selected join a prestigious group of employers in Arizona. This program recognizes the wonderful contributions and impact these most admired companies bring to the state,” says Denise Gredler, founder & CEO of BestCompaniesAZ and co-founder of the MAC program.

All of the Arizona Most Admired winners were recognized at an awards reception held Thursday, September 13, 2018 at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort in Phoenix.

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software is the leading supply chain software provider powering today’s digital transformations. We help companies optimize delivery to customers by enabling them to predict and shape demand, fulfill faster and more intelligently, and improve customer experiences and loyalty. More than 4,000 global customers use our unmatched end-to-end software and SaaS solutions to unify and shorten their supply chains, increase speed of execution, and profitably deliver to their customers. Our world-class client roster includes 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com

