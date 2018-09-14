JDA Named a Most Admired Company for the Third Year in a Row

For the third year in a row, JDA
Software, Inc., has been named as a Most Admired Company in
Arizona by Az Business magazine, which recognizes companies that excel
in the areas of Workplace Culture, Leadership Excellence, Corporate and
Social Responsibility, Customer Opinion and Innovation.
JDA has again been named to this significant listing for its workplace
culture which centers on its core
values of Results, Relentless and Teamwork and a spirit of pride
through its hashtag #jdaproud, proliferated across the company, both
internally and externally. JDA’s positive associate engagement and
satisfaction, plus its commitment to driving relentless learning and
innovation for associates to realize their full potential, has
contributed to JDA’s consistent growth and profitability while
attracting and retaining top talent.
“JDA’s global associates earned this award. The board and I are in their
deep gratitude. Our associates like to say ‘A Culture, not A Company.’
Our associates know that if culture just happens, that is probably not a
good thing; that culture needs to be worked upon every day by each of
us,” said Girish Rishi, chief executive officer, JDA. “Our associates
are obsessed with delivering value to our customers, are vested in
learning and practice candor and collaboration, respectfully each day.”
As an Arizona-based company, JDA actively promotes that its associates
embrace a ‘Sonoran Spirit’ which is based on the premise that in order
to grow, JDA must deliver customer value, take care of its collective
ecosystem of partners, customers and associates alike and respectfully
collaborate as a united front. This, combined with JDA’s core values --
being relentless, fostering teamwork and delivering results - are the
bedrock of the company that unite all JDA associates to drive success,
profitability and growth for the company and for its more than 4,000
customers.
JDA is headquartered in Scottsdale and counts 700 leaders and executives
and 400+ associates locally in Arizona and more than 4,600 globally.
With its recent acquisition of Blue Yonder, JDA now has more than 70
data scientists focused on innovation and digital edge technologies like
artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics. This includes
JDA’s Scottsdale office, which houses its 13,200 square foot JDA
Customer Experience Center (JXC), which was inaugurated in May 2018
by the Governor of Arizona. JDA’s office was also recently listed as one
of the
coolest offices in the Arizona valley by AZBigMedia.
JDA prides itself on driving commitment to learning and innovation,
while fostering teamwork as a critical component to success. JDA
encourages associates’ success and enrichment as the heart of the
company. For example, all associates are encouraged to take one day of
paid volunteer time off each year to serve at a charity of their choice
within the local community, as JDA recognizes that participating in
these activities will enrich and inspire the lives of its associates.
JDA is also focused on developing high-potential women, with its
“Winning Leadership” program, which highlights JDA’s commitment to
diversity and inclusion and its Wednesdays
for Women blog series. As a result, JDA’s engagement scores among
its associates are at an all-time high with average associate tenure is
in the 10+ year range, best in class for a major technology company.
“This is the most comprehensive corporate awards program in Arizona. And
due to the breadth of the areas it examines, companies who are selected
join a prestigious group of employers in Arizona. This program
recognizes the wonderful contributions and impact these most admired
companies bring to the state,” says Denise Gredler, founder & CEO of
BestCompaniesAZ and co-founder of the MAC program.
All of the Arizona Most Admired winners were recognized at an awards
reception held Thursday, September 13, 2018 at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio
Cliffs Resort in Phoenix.
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software is the leading supply chain software provider powering
today’s digital transformations. We help companies optimize delivery to
customers by enabling them to predict and shape demand, fulfill faster
and more intelligently, and improve customer experiences and loyalty.
More than 4,000 global customers use our unmatched end-to-end software
and SaaS solutions to unify and shorten their supply chains, increase
speed of execution, and profitably deliver to their customers. Our
world-class client roster includes 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of
the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs.
Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
