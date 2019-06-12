JDA Named a Top Company to Work for in Arizona for Third Straight Year

For the third straight year, JDA
Software, Inc., has been named to the azcentral.com Top
Companies to Work for in Arizona listing. The highly selective “Top
Companies” list is the result of anonymous and comprehensive employee
surveys measuring culture, work environment, leadership, and employee
pride and satisfaction, combined with rigorous evaluations of workplace
practices, policies, perks and demographics.
“At JDA, we like to say we are a culture, not a company, because our
core values transcend just words on a page, to being infused into
everything that we do,” said Nathalie Carruthers, chief human resources
officer, JDA. “The culture that runs through JDA’s local and global
offices, both virtually and locally is vibrant. It’s bringing together
JDA nation as one to deliver the best value to our customers, while
making JDA an awesome place to work.”
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, JDA has more than 400 associates
locally. JDA promotes that all its global associates embrace a ‘Sonoran
Spirit’ based on the premise it must deliver customer value, foster its
ecosystem of partners, customers and associates, and respectfully
collaborate as a united front. This, combined with JDA’s core
values -- being relentless, fostering teamwork and delivering
results - are the bedrock of the company culture. JDA’s core values are
what drives success, profitability and consistent growth for the company
and results for its more than 4,000 customers. These values unite JDA’s
diverse cross-cultural community and underscore its commitment to
developing all associates to realize their full potential. With a focus
on diversity and inclusion, JDA fosters innovation, encourages
creativity, supports personal and professional growth and attracts and
retains the best and brightest in the industry.
“Associate engagement is critical to our growth and continues to be a
top priority for us. I’m proud to see us offering a multitude of
development opportunities, as well as charity and volunteer work to
enrich associates’ lives and inspire us all to do our very best,
personally and professionally,” continued Carruthers.
JDA’s mantra is to ‘Live Inspired,’ encouraging associates to take one
day of paid volunteer time off each year to serve at a charity of their
choice within their local community. JDA recognizes that participating
in these activities will enrich and inspire the lives of its associates.
JDA also helps associates ‘Live Inspired’ professionally through
in-house talent development programs, providing continuous learning and
development opportunities. As a result, JDA’s engagement scores among
its associates are at an all-time high with average associate tenure in
the 6+ year range, best-in-class for a major technology company.
JDA also has a keen focus on diversity and inclusion. Its “Winning
Leadership” program develops high-potential women and the JDA Women’s
Interest Network focuses on mentoring, sponsoring and developing women
at all levels to reach their full potential. Its award-winning Wednesdays
for Women blog series further highlights JDA’s commitment to driving
diversity and inclusion awareness and shining a light on women in
leadership.
“This year 125 companies were selected based on the results of very high
favorable employee survey scores averaging 90% overall, and an
impressive 91% overall employee engagement. This level of performance
for Arizona companies is about three times the national average when
compared to Gallup’s recent reporting of US engagement at about 33%
favorable,” said Denise Gredler, founder & CEO for BestCompaniesAZ,
program consulting partner. “These winners should be very proud of their
Top Companies status as this presents a powerful opportunity to attract
and retain the very best talent.”
The 125 “Top Companies" were honored at an awards breakfast reception
today and will be published in a special supplement in the June 16, 2019
issue.
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software offers the leading supply chain management (SCM) platform
powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). JDA’s
leading cloud solutions manage supply chains from end-to-end, spanning
supply chain and retail planning, execution and delivery. Using JDA’s
comprehensive SCM platform and its broad partner ecosystem, customers
can better predict and shape demand, transform product delivery, fulfill
more intelligently, grow revenue and profits, and deliver superior
customer experiences. JDA’s proven solutions power an Autonomous Supply
ChainTM for 4,000 of the world’s leading companies including
75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies,
and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver.
www.jda.com
