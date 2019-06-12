JDA Named a Top Company to Work for in Arizona for Third Straight Year

Honored by azcentral.com for robust ‘Sonoran Spirit’ workplace culture, all-time high associate engagement and commitment to growing and retaining top talent

For the third straight year, JDA Software, Inc., has been named to the azcentral.com Top Companies to Work for in Arizona listing. The highly selective “Top Companies” list is the result of anonymous and comprehensive employee surveys measuring culture, work environment, leadership, and employee pride and satisfaction, combined with rigorous evaluations of workplace practices, policies, perks and demographics.

“At JDA, we like to say we are a culture, not a company, because our core values transcend just words on a page, to being infused into everything that we do,” said Nathalie Carruthers, chief human resources officer, JDA. “The culture that runs through JDA’s local and global offices, both virtually and locally is vibrant. It’s bringing together JDA nation as one to deliver the best value to our customers, while making JDA an awesome place to work.”

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, JDA has more than 400 associates locally. JDA promotes that all its global associates embrace a ‘Sonoran Spirit’ based on the premise it must deliver customer value, foster its ecosystem of partners, customers and associates, and respectfully collaborate as a united front. This, combined with JDA’s core values -- being relentless, fostering teamwork and delivering results - are the bedrock of the company culture. JDA’s core values are what drives success, profitability and consistent growth for the company and results for its more than 4,000 customers. These values unite JDA’s diverse cross-cultural community and underscore its commitment to developing all associates to realize their full potential. With a focus on diversity and inclusion, JDA fosters innovation, encourages creativity, supports personal and professional growth and attracts and retains the best and brightest in the industry.

“Associate engagement is critical to our growth and continues to be a top priority for us. I’m proud to see us offering a multitude of development opportunities, as well as charity and volunteer work to enrich associates’ lives and inspire us all to do our very best, personally and professionally,” continued Carruthers.

JDA’s mantra is to ‘Live Inspired,’ encouraging associates to take one day of paid volunteer time off each year to serve at a charity of their choice within their local community. JDA recognizes that participating in these activities will enrich and inspire the lives of its associates. JDA also helps associates ‘Live Inspired’ professionally through in-house talent development programs, providing continuous learning and development opportunities. As a result, JDA’s engagement scores among its associates are at an all-time high with average associate tenure in the 6+ year range, best-in-class for a major technology company.

JDA also has a keen focus on diversity and inclusion. Its “Winning Leadership” program develops high-potential women and the JDA Women’s Interest Network focuses on mentoring, sponsoring and developing women at all levels to reach their full potential. Its award-winning Wednesdays for Women blog series further highlights JDA’s commitment to driving diversity and inclusion awareness and shining a light on women in leadership.

“This year 125 companies were selected based on the results of very high favorable employee survey scores averaging 90% overall, and an impressive 91% overall employee engagement. This level of performance for Arizona companies is about three times the national average when compared to Gallup’s recent reporting of US engagement at about 33% favorable,” said Denise Gredler, founder & CEO for BestCompaniesAZ, program consulting partner. “These winners should be very proud of their Top Companies status as this presents a powerful opportunity to attract and retain the very best talent.”

The 125 “Top Companies" were honored at an awards breakfast reception today and will be published in a special supplement in the June 16, 2019 issue.

Additional Resources:

Tweet this: JDA (@JDASoftware) Named a Top Company to Work for in #Arizona for Third Straight Year #jdaproud http://bit.ly/2KEIOiB

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software offers the leading supply chain management (SCM) platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). JDA’s leading cloud solutions manage supply chains from end-to-end, spanning supply chain and retail planning, execution and delivery. Using JDA’s comprehensive SCM platform and its broad partner ecosystem, customers can better predict and shape demand, transform product delivery, fulfill more intelligently, grow revenue and profits, and deliver superior customer experiences. JDA’s proven solutions power an Autonomous Supply ChainTM for 4,000 of the world’s leading companies including 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com

Social Networks:

Web: https://jda.com

Blog: https://blog.jda.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JDASoftwareGroup

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jdasoftware/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jda-software

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JDASoftware

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/JDASoftware

“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005085/en/