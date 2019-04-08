JDCPhosphate Moves to Commercialize its Improved Phosphoric Acid Technology; Changes Name to Novaphos

JDCPhosphate, Inc. announced today that it is moving to
commercialization and changing its name to Novaphos Inc. The company’s
Novaphos technology, formerly called IHP, enables sustainable production
of high-quality super- phosphoric acid (SPA) using low-quality phosphate
rock without creating toxic phosphogypsum waste. Novaphos also announced
that it had made additional process improvements that further enhanced
the efficiency and reliability of the Novaphos technology.
“Our new name is intended to signify Novaphos’ readiness to move into
the next phase of its business,” said Timothy Cotton, CEO of Novaphos.
“We will work with industry partners to commercialize our technology for
making phosphate products that are vital to global food production.”
The Novaphos technology for producing phosphoric acid for agricultural
and industrial uses is the most significant advance in decades for the
phosphate industry. This patented technology uses a carbo-thermal
reduction and oxidation process to recover phosphate from low-quality
phosphate sources, including previously processed mine tailings. The
process avoids direct acidulation of phosphate rock, minimizing the
amount of waste and completely avoiding phosphogypsum production.
Instead, the Novaphos process co-produces a commercially useful
aggregate for construction and road building called J-Rox, which are the
solid balls that remain after phosphate has been extracted during
processing.
During the first quarter of 2019, Novaphos built on previous success at
its demonstration plant in Fort Meade, Florida, to make additional
improvements to the technology. It is now achieving phosphate yields of
about 80 percent. Acid quality also continues to improve, with
impurities at about 2 percent of SPA-equivalent acid with strong
potential for further improvement at commercial scale.
Novaphos continues to run its demonstration plant using only low-quality
phosphate rock tailings, containing an average of about 14% phosphate as
P2O5, with high levels of silica and other
impurities, including magnesium oxide.
“The latest improvements to the Novaphos technology are very
significant,” said Ron Cambre, Novaphos board member and former CEO of
Newmont Mining. “Based on my long career in mineral processing,
including phosphates, I am excited to see the technology poised to start
addressing the fundamental needs of the phosphate sector while
minimizing toxic waste.”
Novaphos has been granted multiple U.S. and international patents
covering its Novaphos technology. Novaphos is expanding its base of
intellectual property based on its most recent process improvements.
The company has started a process of engagement with major phosphate
producers and engineering companies to fully commercialize the Novaphos
technology.
Novaphos Inc. is a privately-owned company formerly known as
JDCPhosphate, Inc. that has developed a proprietary process for use in
the phosphate industry. Novaphos technology allows phosphate producers
to use low-quality phosphate rock to make high-quality phosphoric acid
for use in agriculture and industry without producing any toxic
phosphogypsum wastes, representing the most significant development in
decades for the global phosphate industry. The process is scalable,
energy and cost efficient, and produces a useful construction aggregate
byproduct—J-Rox—instead of phosphogypsum. For more information, go to www.novaphos.com.
