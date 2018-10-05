JDE Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV : To Acquire JOBmeal In Sweden & Finland

JDE and Valedo Partners Fund II are pleased to announce that they have signed an agreement for JDE to acquire JOBmeal in Sweden and Finland.
Stockholm | JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS (JDE) and Valedo Partners Fund II are
pleased to announce that they have signed an agreement for JDE to acquire
JOBmeal in Sweden and Finland. Subject to a limited number of pre-closing
conditions, the transaction is expected to close during Q4 2018.
'The addition of JOBmeal to our Nordic family will enable us to expand our reach in
Sweden and Finland. Together we will be better able to serve the evolving needs of
customers at all levels, through a truly Nordic footprint.' said George Schoof,
General Manager JDE Professional Nordics.
JDE and JOBmeal are highly complementary businesses with similar cultures. The
transaction will see a JOBmeal's extensive customer base in small and medium
business gain access to a wider variety of world class coffee and tea solutions
including Gevalia, Piazza D'Oro, L'Or and Pickwick. The combined business also
opens up new growth opportunities for JDE in Finland.
'At JOBmeal, our goal and our passion is to significantly enhance the office coffee
experience. Becoming part of JDE gives us great opportunities to accelerate our
development towards that goal. We look forward to being able to share the vast
expertise within JDE and deliver even better coffee and tea experiences to our
customers in the Nordic region.' said Fredrik Mossberg CEO, JOBmeal.
About JOBmeal: JOBmeal is a dedicated out of home coffee business, head
quartered in Stockholm, offering a range of office coffee solutions to customers in
Sweden and Finland. The company was established in 2000 and today employs over
370 associates in the Nordics.
About JDE: For more than 265 years, we have been inspired by the belief that it's
amazing what can happen over a cup of coffee or tea. Today our coffee & tea
portfolio is available in over 140 countries around the world through iconic
household names including: Jacobs, Tassimo, Moccona, Senseo, L'OR, Douwe
Egberts, Super, Kenco, Pilao & Gevalia.
---
Media Enquiries
Alexandra Iskandar
Corporate Affairs Nordics, JDE
P: +4579313215
E: Alexandra.Iskandar@JDEcoffee.com
Disclaimer
JDE - Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 10:37:02 UTC