JDE Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV : To Acquire JOBmeal In Sweden & Finland

Stockholm | JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS (JDE) and Valedo Partners Fund II are

pleased to announce that they have signed an agreement for JDE to acquire

JOBmeal in Sweden and Finland. Subject to a limited number of pre-closing

conditions, the transaction is expected to close during Q4 2018.

'The addition of JOBmeal to our Nordic family will enable us to expand our reach in

Sweden and Finland. Together we will be better able to serve the evolving needs of

customers at all levels, through a truly Nordic footprint.' said George Schoof,

General Manager JDE Professional Nordics.

JDE and JOBmeal are highly complementary businesses with similar cultures. The

transaction will see a JOBmeal's extensive customer base in small and medium

business gain access to a wider variety of world class coffee and tea solutions

including Gevalia, Piazza D'Oro, L'Or and Pickwick. The combined business also

opens up new growth opportunities for JDE in Finland.

'At JOBmeal, our goal and our passion is to significantly enhance the office coffee

experience. Becoming part of JDE gives us great opportunities to accelerate our

development towards that goal. We look forward to being able to share the vast

expertise within JDE and deliver even better coffee and tea experiences to our

customers in the Nordic region.' said Fredrik Mossberg CEO, JOBmeal.

About JOBmeal: JOBmeal is a dedicated out of home coffee business, head

quartered in Stockholm, offering a range of office coffee solutions to customers in

Sweden and Finland. The company was established in 2000 and today employs over

370 associates in the Nordics.

About JDE: For more than 265 years, we have been inspired by the belief that it's

amazing what can happen over a cup of coffee or tea. Today our coffee & tea

portfolio is available in over 140 countries around the world through iconic

household names including: Jacobs, Tassimo, Moccona, Senseo, L'OR, Douwe

Egberts, Super, Kenco, Pilao & Gevalia.

---

Media Enquiries

Alexandra Iskandar

Corporate Affairs Nordics, JDE

P: +4579313215

E: Alexandra.Iskandar@JDEcoffee.com