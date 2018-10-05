Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

JDE Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV : To Acquire JOBmeal In Sweden & Finland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 12:38pm CEST

JDE and Valedo Partners Fund II are pleased to announce that they have signed an agreement for JDE to acquire JOBmeal in Sweden and Finland.

Stockholm | JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS (JDE) and Valedo Partners Fund II are
pleased to announce that they have signed an agreement for JDE to acquire
JOBmeal in Sweden and Finland. Subject to a limited number of pre-closing
conditions, the transaction is expected to close during Q4 2018.

'The addition of JOBmeal to our Nordic family will enable us to expand our reach in
Sweden and Finland. Together we will be better able to serve the evolving needs of
customers at all levels, through a truly Nordic footprint.' said George Schoof,
General Manager JDE Professional Nordics.

JDE and JOBmeal are highly complementary businesses with similar cultures. The
transaction will see a JOBmeal's extensive customer base in small and medium
business gain access to a wider variety of world class coffee and tea solutions
including Gevalia, Piazza D'Oro, L'Or and Pickwick. The combined business also
opens up new growth opportunities for JDE in Finland.

'At JOBmeal, our goal and our passion is to significantly enhance the office coffee
experience. Becoming part of JDE gives us great opportunities to accelerate our
development towards that goal. We look forward to being able to share the vast
expertise within JDE and deliver even better coffee and tea experiences to our
customers in the Nordic region.' said Fredrik Mossberg CEO, JOBmeal.

About JOBmeal: JOBmeal is a dedicated out of home coffee business, head
quartered in Stockholm, offering a range of office coffee solutions to customers in
Sweden and Finland. The company was established in 2000 and today employs over
370 associates in the Nordics.

About JDE: For more than 265 years, we have been inspired by the belief that it's
amazing what can happen over a cup of coffee or tea. Today our coffee & tea
portfolio is available in over 140 countries around the world through iconic
household names including: Jacobs, Tassimo, Moccona, Senseo, L'OR, Douwe
Egberts, Super, Kenco, Pilao & Gevalia.

---

Media Enquiries
Alexandra Iskandar
Corporate Affairs Nordics, JDE
P: +4579313215
E: Alexandra.Iskandar@JDEcoffee.com

Disclaimer

JDE - Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 10:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:18aPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Russian-Indian talks
PU
07:16aDollar builds toward six-week high as U.S. jobs data eyed
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:13aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : continue to push for workable ammonia solutions
PU
07:13aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : welcomes increase in advance payments
PU
07:08aANTI CORRUPTION COMMISSION OF BHUTAN : Monitoring and Evaluation of Integrity Club Activities
PU
07:08aEUROPEAN UNION : Monthly update of the symmetric adjustment of the equity capital charge for Solvency II – end-September 2018
PU
07:06aIndonesia's forex reserves drop by $3.1 billion in September - central bank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
2BLACKROCK : Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Gucci boss reassures staff over looming era of slower growth
4DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : shares plummet to four-year lows after mirror trade report
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Is Making a $300 Million Bet on Its New CEO -- 3rd Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.