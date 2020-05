Coffee company JDE Peet's is expected to price its initial public offering (IPO) around 31.50 euros (28.30 pounds) per share, according to the banks organising the transaction.

In a message to investors interested in the IPO, which had an indicated price range of 30-32.25 euros, banks said that orders placed below 31.50 euros would "risk missing" being allocated shares.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman)