JDE Peet :'s Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Share Sales Activity in German Market

JDE Peet's today issued the following statement regarding unauthorized share sales activity that it has been made aware of by German financial regulators:

Neither JDE Peet's nor Jacobs Douwe Egberts nor any JDE group company is currently in the market selling or pre-selling any shares of JDE or JDE Peet’s in anticipation of any initial public offering. Any investor who is approached with an offer to buy such shares should report such activity to their local financial authority immediately.

Any offerings of shares will only be made after an IPO prospectus has been published that has been approved by the competent regulator.

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet’s is the world's largest pure-play coffee and tea group, serving approximately 130 billion cups of coffee and tea in 2019 in more than 100 countries in both developed and emerging markets. Through its portfolio of over 50 leading global, regional and local coffee and tea brands, JDE Peet’s offers an extensive range of high-quality and innovative coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs across markets, consumer preferences and price levels. JDE Peet’s established brand portfolio is the largest in the coffee and tea industry, and includes Peet's, Jacobs, L’OR, Senseo, Tassimo and TiOra, Douwe Egberts, Stumptown, Super, Pilão, OldTown, Moccona, Mighty Leaf and Pickwick as well as Maison du Café in France, Marcilla in Spain, Harris in Australia and Bravo in Greece.

