Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JDE Peet :'s Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Share Sales Activity in German Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 05:44am EDT

JDE Peet's today issued the following statement regarding unauthorized share sales activity that it has been made aware of by German financial regulators:

Neither JDE Peet's nor Jacobs Douwe Egberts nor any JDE group company is currently in the market selling or pre-selling any shares of JDE or JDE Peet’s in anticipation of any initial public offering. Any investor who is approached with an offer to buy such shares should report such activity to their local financial authority immediately.

Any offerings of shares will only be made after an IPO prospectus has been published that has been approved by the competent regulator.

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet’s is the world's largest pure-play coffee and tea group, serving approximately 130 billion cups of coffee and tea in 2019 in more than 100 countries in both developed and emerging markets. Through its portfolio of over 50 leading global, regional and local coffee and tea brands, JDE Peet’s offers an extensive range of high-quality and innovative coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs across markets, consumer preferences and price levels. JDE Peet’s established brand portfolio is the largest in the coffee and tea industry, and includes Peet's, Jacobs, L’OR, Senseo, Tassimo and TiOra, Douwe Egberts, Stumptown, Super, Pilão, OldTown, Moccona, Mighty Leaf and Pickwick as well as Maison du Café in France, Marcilla in Spain, Harris in Australia and Bravo in Greece.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:58aSHELL B : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
05:58aSHELL A : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
05:57aCOVESTRO : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
05:57aSOUTHERN : Alabama power dividends declared
AQ
05:51aUK watchdog goes to court to clarify coronavirus business insurance
RE
05:50aEASTMAN CHEMICAL : Announces First-Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
05:44aRBS scraps Bó as profit halved by $1 billion coronavirus provision
RE
05:44aCENTRICA : 01 May 2020 British Gas is still ‘Here to solve' Company
PU
05:44aJDE PEET : 's Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Share Sales Activity in German Market
BU
05:38aTEREX : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : fate in balance as result of rescue vote awaited
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : Drops 2020 Profit Target; Expects Net Profit Fall in 1Q
4PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : PETRA DIAMONDS : Market Update
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Switzerland's Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group