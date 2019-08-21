Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JE, ABMD, NTAP, CTST CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in JE, ABMD, NTAP, and CTST of Filing Deadlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 11:49am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of JE, ABMD, NTAP, and CTST. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member. 

To discuss the cases below please contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE)
CLASS PERIOD: 11/09/2017 - 07/23/2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE:  September 30, 2019

Throughout the class period, Defendants made material misstatements or omissions that: (1) the Company experienced customer enrollment and nonpayment issues; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur an impairment charge to its accounts receivable; (3) as a result, the Company lacked adequate internal control over its financial reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To get additional information about the JE Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit contact Matthew E. Guarnero

ABIOMED Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD)
CLASS PERIOD: 01/31/2019 - 07/31/2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: October 7, 2019

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made material misstatements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Abiomed’s revenue growth was in decline; (ii) the Company did not have a sufficient plan in place to stem its declining revenue growth; (iii) the Company was unlikely to restore its revenue growth over the next several fiscal quarters; (iv) consequently, Abiomed was reasonably likely to revise its full-year 2020 guidance in a way that would fall short of the Company’s prior projections and market expectations; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To get additional information about the ABMD Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP)
CLASS PERIOD: 05/22/2019 - 08/01/2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: October 15, 2019

Throughout the class period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter and that the deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue would be materially impacted; (3) that, as a result, the Company would lower its fiscal 2020 guidance; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To get additional information about the NTAP Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414

CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST)
CLASS PERIOD: 11/14/2018 - 07/12/2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: September 9, 2019

Throughout the class period Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was growing cannabis in its Pelham greenhouse while applications for regulatory approval were still pending; (2) the Company’s Pelham greenhouse did not comply with certain regulations; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face an inventory hold by Health Canada until the Pelham facility becomes compliant with applicable regulations; (4) as a result, the Company’s customers would face shortages and would likely seek product from CannTrust’s competitors; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To get additional information about the CTST Shareholder Class Action contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
http://www.bernlieb.com  
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:11pINTEL EDITORIAL : Intel Joins Industry Consortium to Accelerate Confidential Computing
BU
12:10pSEC Clarifies Investment Advisers' Proxy Voting Responsibilities and Application of Proxy Rules to Voting Advice
NE
12:10pCACI INTERNATIONAL : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition & Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
12:09pCorporate Counsel Selects Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough for Innovative Leadership
PR
12:08pCOFINIMMO : acquires a healthcare real estate site in the Netherlands
PU
12:08pGLOBALDATA : Telematics insurance held by over 35% of 17-25 year olds in 2018, yet they can still pay more than double average premium, says GlobalData
PU
12:08pDISTINGUISHED SPEAKERS TO BE FEATURED ON &LDQUO;WORLD CRUISE : Extraordinary Destinations” Aboard Seabourn Sojourn In 2020
PU
12:08pCARNIVAL : Second Annual World's Leading Cruise Lines Excellence Awards Recognized Top Travel Partners of Five Carnival Corporation Cruise Lines
PU
12:08pGLOBALDATA : Bakken shale production growth will be constrained by flaring restrictions and infrastructure bottlenecks
PU
12:08pRIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZUR ROSE GROUP AG : ZUR ROSE : grows almost 30 per cent in the first half of 2019
2GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD : may sell its Isle of Skye fish farms
3Texas shale towns grapple with growth as oil-bust fears fade
4HANG SENG : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba postpones up to $15 billion Hong Kong listing amid protests: sources
5EUROSTOXX : Fiat-Renault deal hints lift European shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group