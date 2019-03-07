JEA and EDF Renewables North America Sign Power Purchase Agreements for 310 Megawatts DC of Solar Power

JEA
and EDF
Renewables North America today announce the signing of five Power
Purchase Agreements (PPA) for the 310 megawatt (MWdc) / 250 MWac
Jacksonville 5 Solar Project (Project) consisting of five 50 MWac
distributed generation projects to be constructed across the City of
Jacksonville. The Project was awarded in 2018 after a highly competitive
procurement process conducted by JEA.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005571/en/
Steve McInall, JEA’s Vice President of Energy and Water Planning
commented, “These new projects benefit the community by giving us price
security for clean energy through a long-term PPA with EDF Renewables.
They also will support JEA’s SolarMax program, which will allow large
commercial and industrial users (over 7 million kWh per year) to obtain
their electricity from large solar facilities. This will help to retain
and attract green businesses to Jacksonville.”
Myles Burnsed, Vice President of Strategic Developments for EDF
Renewables Distributed Solutions said, “The Jacksonville 5 Solar Project
represents one of the largest and most ambitious distributed generation
solar efforts taken on by any utility company in the United States, and
we are excited to have been selected as JEA’s partner on this project.”
“Our focus is to provide fully integrated energy solutions incorporating
wind, solar, storage, electric vehicle charging and energy storage
management at both the grid-scale and distributed level,” commented
Jamie Resor, CEO of EDF Renewables Distributed Solutions. “We look
forward to working with JEA on a system-wide portfolio of projects to
address their renewable energy objectives, and to assist the team to
identify appropriate uses for innovative storage solutions to complement
the solar production."
According to Aaron Zahn, JEA’s Managing Director and Chief Executive
Officer, Jacksonville will be one of the top solar cities in the country
upon completion of the projects. He added, “Solar energy will constitute
approximately 5 percent of JEA’s total energy production. This program
represents tremendous environmental value for our community.”
The expected electricity generated at full capacity is enough to meet
the consumption of more than 48,500 average Florida homes1.
This is equivalent to avoiding nearly 448,500 metric tons of carbon
(CO₂) emissions annually which represents the greenhouse gas emissions
from nearly 95,000 passenger vehicles driven over the course of one year2.
1 According to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)
2017 Residential Electricity Sales and U.S. Census Data.
2 According
to U.S. EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies calculations.
About EDF Renewables North America:
EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power
producer and service provider with over 30 years of expertise in
renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore
and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed
solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging and energy management; and
asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to
maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables’ North
American portfolio consists of 16 GW of developed projects and 10 GW
under service contracts. EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of
EDF Renewables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF
Group.
For more information visit: www.edf-re.com
About JEA:
JEA is the largest municipal utility in Florida and one of the largest
water and sewer utilities in the nation providing electric, water and
sewer service to residents and businesses in northeast Florida.
