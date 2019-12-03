Log in
JETEX NAMED WORLD'S LEADING FBO BRAND AT THE WORLD TRAVEL AWARDS

12/03/2019 | 04:34am EST

Dubai, UAE, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jetex wins three highly-coveted awards at the prestigious World Travel Awards 2019: World’s Leading FBO Brand 2019, World’s Leading FBO Terminal 2019 for its VIP Terminal in Oman and World’s Leading FBO Brand Website 2019.

 

Internationally regarded as the gold standard for travel, hospitality and aviation, the WTA accolades are a noteworthy addition to Jetex’s increasing portfolio of industry awards for market leadership and excellence.

 

“We are honored and thrilled to be recognized by one of the highest award programs in the industry for our efforts to consistently elevate the travel experience of our customers and set the bar high in all aspects of our world-class aviation solutions. These awards echo our single-minded commitment to be a beacon of excellence in our industry,” said Jetex CEO and Founder Adel Mardini.

 

Aside from its recently awarded VIP Terminal in Oman, Jetex’s Dubai and Paris FBOs were also granted individual five-star ratings by the esteemed Global Star Rating System for Services, making Jetex the first FBO brand to receive different awards for multiple FBO locations.

 

These recognitions further cement the company’s position as an industry leader and a multi-awarded enterprise committed to providing exceptional experiences across all its FBOs worldwide.

 

Jetex received the awards at WTA’s Grand Final Gala Ceremony held at the Royal Opera House of Muscat on November 28. 

 

-    END    -

 

About Jetex:

A multi-award-winning global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional FBOs, aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. To find out how you can benefit from Jetex’s multi-award-winning services, visit www.jetex.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

 

 

About World Travel Awards:

WTA was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. Today, the WTA brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire. Each year, WTA covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognize and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

 

WTA gala ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media. For more information about WTA visit worldtravelawards.com.

Nicolas Castanheira
Jetex
+971 4 212 4900
Nicolas.castanheira@jetex.com

