Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

JFE Shoji Trade : Strengthens North American Business Structure【PDF/228KB】

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 02:48am EDT

September 25th, 2019

JFE Shoji Trade Corporation

Public Relation Sec., Corporate Planning Dept.

JFE Shoji Trade Strengthens

North American Business Structure

JFE Shoji Trade Corporation (President: Naosuke Oda, hereinafter called "JFE Shoji") has been promoting to expand its business in North America, a growing market for infrastructure, automobiles, energy, and building & construction, under the current medium-term management plan with a policy of strengthening the profit base in a global four-pillar system (Japan, North America, China, ASEAN). However, in order to address issues more quickly, JFE Shoji America Holdings Inc. (CEO: Junji Yamada, hereinafter called "JFE Shoji America Holdings") was determined to be newly established to strengthen the business structure.

JFE Shoji America Holdings is centrally responsible for planning functions in North America, formulating and executing strategies which includes M&A and investment in line with local circumstances. Also promoting more efficient fund management and human resource development, JFE Shoji America Holdings will strengthen the business foundation.

In addition, it will hold the shares of JFE Shoji Group companies in North America.JFE Shoji Trade America Inc. will continue to strengthen its trading business under JFE Shoji America Holdings.

JFE Shoji will continue to build a structure that enables prompt strategic planning and investment execution, etc. led by the local community, and each regional division will cooperate with Overseas Planning Sec. in Tokyo to enhance the planning function and continue to strengthen our business foundation for future growth.

Reference

Name

:

JFE Shoji America Holdings Inc.

Address

:

301E. Ocean Blvd., Suite.1750, Long Beach, CA

90802, U.S.A (Inside JFE Shoji America office)

Number of employees

:

5 (Including directors)

Directors

:

CEO

Junji Yamada

(America Business Division General Manager)

:

CFO

Hideki Matsumoto

(America Business Division CFO)

:

GM

Tomoya Shiraishi

(America Business Division, General Manager,

Planning Dept.)

:

Part-time working Hiroshi Hayasaka

(JFE Shoji General Manager, Corporate

Planning Dept.)

Function

:

Centrally responsible for planning functions in

North America, fund management, human

resource development, etc.

Organization Old

JFE Shoji America

VEST JSA Kelly JSSB

New

JFE Shoji America Holdings

JFE Shoji America

VEST

JSA

Kelly

JSSB

Cogent

Legal name and business outline of Industrial Companies

JFE Shoji America

JFE Shoji Trade America Inc.

Steel import/export and domestic sales

VEST

Vest Inc.

Welded steel pipe manufacturing and sales

JSA

JFE Shoji Steel America, Inc.

Electrical steel processing and sales

Kelly

Kelly Pipe Co., LLC

Steel pipe stocks and sales

JSSB

JFE Shoji Steel Service Center Bajio, S.A.P.I.DE C.V.

Automotive steel, sheet processing and sales

Cogent

Cogent Power Inc.

Electrical steel for transformer processing and sales

For inquiries regarding this article, please contact:

JFE Shoji Trade Corporation

Public Relation Sec., Corporate Planning Dept.

TEL +81-3-5203-5055

Mail address : KOHO@jfe-shoji.co.jp

Disclaimer

JFE Shoji Trade Corporation published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 06:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:18aMINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND ECONOMY OF REPU : Datahub Go-Live date to be postponed to 2022
PU
03:18aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Fleire arbeidslause
PU
03:18aThai central bank holds key rate, lowers 2019 growth, export forecast
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15aFrench power group EDF raises cost estimate for Hinkley Point C
RE
03:13aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $63.93 a barrel Tuesday, 24 September 2019
PU
03:02aOil falls for second day after Trump douses trade talk optimism
RE
02:59aOil falls for second day after Trump douses trade talk optimism
RE
02:57aChina's August rare earth magnets exports to U.S. hit highest since at least 2016
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Regulators knew before crashes that 737 MAX trim control was confusing in some conditions - document
2Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..
4Nike's first quarter shines as direct-to-consumer push gains momentum
5KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP : KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Secures Approval to Sell Three More CBD Wellness Products

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group