JFE Shoji Trade : Strengthens North American Business Structure【PDF/228KB】

September 25th, 2019

JFE Shoji Trade Corporation

Public Relation Sec., Corporate Planning Dept.

JFE Shoji Trade Strengthens

North American Business Structure

JFE Shoji Trade Corporation (President: Naosuke Oda, hereinafter called "JFE Shoji") has been promoting to expand its business in North America, a growing market for infrastructure, automobiles, energy, and building & construction, under the current medium-term management plan with a policy of strengthening the profit base in a global four-pillar system (Japan, North America, China, ASEAN). However, in order to address issues more quickly, JFE Shoji America Holdings Inc. (CEO: Junji Yamada, hereinafter called "JFE Shoji America Holdings") was determined to be newly established to strengthen the business structure.

JFE Shoji America Holdings is centrally responsible for planning functions in North America, formulating and executing strategies which includes M&A and investment in line with local circumstances. Also promoting more efficient fund management and human resource development, JFE Shoji America Holdings will strengthen the business foundation.

In addition, it will hold the shares of JFE Shoji Group companies in North America.JFE Shoji Trade America Inc. will continue to strengthen its trading business under JFE Shoji America Holdings.

JFE Shoji will continue to build a structure that enables prompt strategic planning and investment execution, etc. led by the local community, and each regional division will cooperate with Overseas Planning Sec. in Tokyo to enhance the planning function and continue to strengthen our business foundation for future growth.