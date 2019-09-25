JFE Shoji Trade : Strengthens North American Business Structure【PDF/228KB】

September 25th, 2019
JFE Shoji Trade Corporation
Public Relation Sec., Corporate Planning Dept.
JFE Shoji Trade Strengthens
North American Business Structure
JFE Shoji Trade Corporation (President: Naosuke Oda, hereinafter called "JFE Shoji") has been promoting to expand its business in North America, a growing market for infrastructure, automobiles, energy, and building & construction, under the current medium-term management plan with a policy of strengthening the profit base in a global four-pillar system (Japan, North America, China, ASEAN). However, in order to address issues more quickly, JFE Shoji America Holdings Inc. (CEO: Junji Yamada, hereinafter called "JFE Shoji America Holdings") was determined to be newly established to strengthen the business structure.
JFE Shoji America Holdings is centrally responsible for planning functions in North America, formulating and executing strategies which includes M&A and investment in line with local circumstances. Also promoting more efficient fund management and human resource development, JFE Shoji America Holdings will strengthen the business foundation.
In addition, it will hold the shares of JFE Shoji Group companies in North America.JFE Shoji Trade America Inc. will continue to strengthen its trading business under JFE Shoji America Holdings.
JFE Shoji will continue to build a structure that enables prompt strategic planning and investment execution, etc. led by the local community, and each regional division will cooperate with Overseas Planning Sec. in Tokyo to enhance the planning function and continue to strengthen our business foundation for future growth.
■ Reference
Name
:
JFE Shoji America Holdings Inc.
Address
:
301E. Ocean Blvd., Suite.1750, Long Beach, CA
90802, U.S.A (Inside JFE Shoji America office)
Number of employees
:
5 (Including directors)
Directors
:
CEO
Junji Yamada
(America Business Division General Manager)
:
CFO
Hideki Matsumoto
(America Business Division CFO)
:
GM
Tomoya Shiraishi
(America Business Division, General Manager,
Planning Dept.)
:
Part-time working Hiroshi Hayasaka
(JFE Shoji General Manager, Corporate
Planning Dept.)
Function
:
Centrally responsible for planning functions in
North America, fund management, human
resource development, etc.
【Organization】 ≪Old≫
JFE Shoji America
VEST JSA Kelly JSSB
≪New≫
JFE Shoji America Holdings
VEST
JSA
Kelly
JSSB
Cogent
※Legal name and business outline of Industrial Companies
・JFE Shoji America
〔JFE Shoji Trade America Inc.〕
Steel import/export and domestic sales
・VEST
〔Vest Inc.〕
Welded steel pipe manufacturing and sales
・JSA
〔JFE Shoji Steel America, Inc.〕
Electrical steel processing and sales
・Kelly
〔Kelly Pipe Co., LLC〕
Steel pipe stocks and sales
・JSSB
〔JFE Shoji Steel Service Center Bajio, S.A.P.I.DE C.V.〕
Automotive steel, sheet processing and sales
・Cogent
〔Cogent Power Inc.〕
Electrical steel for transformer processing and sales
■ For inquiries regarding this article, please contact:
JFE Shoji Trade Corporation
Public Relation Sec., Corporate Planning Dept.
TEL +81-3-5203-5055
Mail address : KOHO@jfe-shoji.co.jp
