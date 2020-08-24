Log in
JFrog Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

08/24/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFrog, the universal DevOps technology leader, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed Initial Public Offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. JFrog has applied to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “FROG.”

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Securities, Inc. are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Piper Sandler & Co., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and Needham & Company, LLC are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 Telephone: 866-803-9204 Email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com or BofA Securities, Inc., 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001 Attn: Prospectus Department Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About JFrog
JFrog’s vision is to enable continuous software updates through liquid software, empowering developers to code high-quality applications that securely flow to end-users without interruption. JFrog products are available as open-source, self-managed, and SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. JFrog is trusted by more than 5,800 customers, with top global brands depending on JFrog to manage their software packages for mission-critical applications. JFrog has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at jfrog.com.

Contact:
Merrill Freund
merrill@bocacommunications.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
