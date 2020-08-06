JGB yields track Treasury yields higher; focus on upcoming bond auctions

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields
rose on Thursday, tracking a similar move in yields on
Treasuries, as traders braced for increased supply of bonds
coming to the market.
Japanese yields also edged up after an auction of 10-year
inflation-linked bonds and six-month bills in Tokyo were met
with slightly weak demand.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.15 point to
152.25, with a trading volume of 14,575 lots.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to
0.015%.
The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.380%,
while the 30-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to
0.550%.
The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to
minus 0.115%.
At the short end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield
rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.130%.
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team)