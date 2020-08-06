Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

JGB yields track Treasury yields higher; focus on upcoming bond auctions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 01:00am EDT

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Thursday, tracking a similar move in yields on Treasuries, as traders braced for increased supply of bonds coming to the market.

Japanese yields also edged up after an auction of 10-year inflation-linked bonds and six-month bills in Tokyo were met with slightly weak demand.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.15 point to 152.25, with a trading volume of 14,575 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.015%.

The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.380%, while the 30-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.550%.

The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.115%.

At the short end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.130%. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Interest Rates"
01:00aJGB yields track Treasury yields higher; focus on upcoming bond auctions
RE
08/05Fed's mester says forward guidance on path of policy, asset purchases can provide further accommodation while rates at effective lower bound
RE
08/05Lebanon Bonds Hold Ground After Deadly Explosion
DJ
08/05Foreign Investors Flock to Russian Government Bonds
DJ
08/05Foreign Investors Flock to Russian Government Bonds
DJ
08/04Chinese developers issue $6 bln in offshore dollar bonds in July
RE
08/04RBI likely to cut rates despite inflation risk
RE
08/04Virgin australia ceo says renegotiating lease rates with aircraft lessors
RE
08/04MOHAMED EL-ERIAN ON REUTERS GMF : Unlikely fed will take policy rates negative; fed to stay near zero for "a long time"
RE
08/04Italian bonds rally in thin summer trade
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. steps up campaign to purge 'untrusted' Chinese apps
2UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED : Singapore bank DBS's profit skids 22% on loan losses, says business steadying
3LIVONGO HEALTH, INC. : Teladoc bets big on online medicine with $18.5 billion Livongo deal
4SANOFI : U.S. to pay $1 billion for 100 million doses of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine candidate
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : U.S. FDA approves GlaxoSmithKline's blood cancer drug
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group