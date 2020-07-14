Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

JGBs rise on fresh worries over virus, Sino-U.S. tensions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 02:22am EDT

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged up on Tuesday as renewed concerns about U.S. coronavirus infections and simmering U.S.-China tensions hurt investors' risk appetite.

A liquidity-enhancing auction of five to 15-year bonds, in which the Ministry of Finance re-offers existing issues in those maturities, attracted solid bids, also underpinned the market.

The auction's bid-to-cover ratio rose to 3.90 from 3.28 in the precious offer.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.07 point to 152.14, with a trading volume of 15,744 lots. In the cash bond market, the 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.020%.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.420%, while the 30-year JGB yield was flat at 0.595%.

The fall in JGB yields came as Japanese stock prices slipped in line with their global peers after California fresh re-introduced coronavirus restrictions.

The Bank of Japan is widely expected to keep its key interest rates on hold in its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:04aTaiwan regulator holds emergency meet as currency soars
RE
03:00aIndian stocks to lag rivals as stimulus falls short
RE
02:59aGerman Consumer Prices Rose in June, Confirming Preliminary Data -- Update
DJ
02:56aDESIGNING FISCAL REDISTRIBUTION : The Role of Universal and Targeted Transfers
PU
02:56aFSC FINANCIAL SERVICES COMMISSION OF KOREA : Government to Introduce Personal Credit Rating System Using NPS Contributions Data
PU
02:54aUK economy begins tepid recovery in May after record slump
RE
02:54aIndia wholesale prices contract for third month in June by 1.81% year-on-year
RE
02:54aAustralia shares falter as COVID-19 cases, U.S.-China tensions rise
RE
02:51aAustralia tightens restrictions as COVID-19 cases top 10,000
RE
02:51aUK accounting watchdog says third of audits fail quality test
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. - o..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3CLOETTA AB (PUBL) : CLOETTA AB INTERIM REPORT Q2: April - June 2020
4KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Kandi Techno..
5TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL : Results of the Option to Receive the Final 2019 Dividend in Shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group