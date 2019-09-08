JH Educational Technology : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 OR AT ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF FORM OF PROXY

any Director be and is hereby authorised to take such action, do such things and execute such further documents as the Director may at his absolute discretion consider necessary or desirable for the purpose of or in connection with the implementation of the payment of the Special Interim Dividend.

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) must be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . The names of all joint registered holders should be stated.

Please insert the number of Shares registered in your name(s) to which this proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all Shares registered in your name(s).

If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, strike out "the Chairman of the Meeting" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST

BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.

IMPORTANT: If you wish to vote for a resolution, tick in the box marked "For". If you wish to vote against a resolution, tick in the box marked "Against". If no direction is given, your proxy may vote or abstain as he/she thinks fit. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than referred to the notice convening the Meeting.

This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorized to sign the same.

In order to be valid, this form of proxy together with the notarially certified power of attorney (if any) or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be lodged with the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours (i.e. 9 a.m. on Tuesday, 24 September 2019) before the time appointed for holding of the Meeting or the adjourned Meeting.

In the case of joint holders of shares, any one of such holders may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he/she was solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the Meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first in the register of members of the Company in respect of such shares shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.

The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you.

Completion and return of this form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Meeting if you so wish. If you attend and vote at the Meeting, the authority of your proxy will be revoked.