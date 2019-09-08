Log in
JH Educational Technology : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 OR AT ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF FORM OF PROXY

09/08/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

JH Educational Technology INC.

嘉宏教育科技有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1935)

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 OR

AT ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

FORM OF PROXY

I/We1

of

being the registered holder(s) of

2 shares (the "Shares") of US$0.01 each in the capital of JH Educational

Technology INC. (嘉宏教育科技有限公司) (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING3,

or

of

(who represents

shares held by me/us)2 as my/our proxy to attend and act for

me/us and on my/our behalf at the extraordinary general meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company to be held at No. 618 Liuweng Road, Liushi Town, Yueqing, Zhejiang, the PRC on Thursday, 26 September 2019 at 9 a.m. (or at any adjournment thereof) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolution as set out in the notice convening the Meeting and at the Meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of such resolution as hereunder indicated, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit. My/our proxy will also be entitled to vote on any matter properly put to the Meeting in such manner as he/she thinks fit.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR4

AGAINST4

1.

(a) the declaration and payment of an interim dividend of HK$0.021

per ordinary Share out of the share premium account of the

Company (the "Interim Dividend") to shareholders of the Company

whose names appear on the register of members of the Company

on the record date fixed by the board (the "Board") of directors

(the "Directors") for determining the entitlements to the Interim

Dividend be and is hereby approved; and

(b)

any Director be and is hereby authorised to take such action, do such

things and execute such further documents as the Director may at his

absolute discretion consider necessary or desirable for the purpose

of or in connection with the implementation of the payment of the

Interim Dividend.

2.

(a)

the declaration and payment of a special

interim dividend of

HK$0.054 per ordinary Share out of the share premium account of

the Company (the "Special Interim Dividend") to shareholders of

the Company whose names appear on the register of members of

the Company on the record date fixed by the Board for determining

the entitlements to the Special Interim Dividend be and is hereby

approved; and

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR4

AGAINST4

  1. any Director be and is hereby authorised to take such action, do such things and execute such further documents as the Director may at his absolute discretion consider necessary or desirable for the purpose of or in connection with the implementation of the payment of the Special Interim Dividend.

Signature5

Date

Notes:

  1. Full name(s) and address(es) must be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint registered holders should be stated.
  2. Please insert the number of Shares registered in your name(s) to which this proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all Shares registered in your name(s).
  3. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, strike out "the Chairman of the Meeting" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST
    BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
  4. IMPORTANT: If you wish to vote for a resolution, tick in the box marked "For". If you wish to vote against a resolution, tick in the box marked "Against". If no direction is given, your proxy may vote or abstain as he/she thinks fit. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than referred to the notice convening the Meeting.
  5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorized to sign the same.
  6. In order to be valid, this form of proxy together with the notarially certified power of attorney (if any) or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be lodged with the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours (i.e. 9 a.m. on Tuesday, 24 September 2019) before the time appointed for holding of the Meeting or the adjourned Meeting.
  7. In the case of joint holders of shares, any one of such holders may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he/she was solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the Meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first in the register of members of the Company in respect of such shares shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
  8. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you.
  9. Completion and return of this form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Meeting if you so wish. If you attend and vote at the Meeting, the authority of your proxy will be revoked.
  10. The full text of the proposed resolution appears in the notice of the Meeting.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the Meeting of the Company (the 'Purposes'). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company/Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at the above address.

Disclaimer

JH Educational Technology Inc. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 00:06:04 UTC
