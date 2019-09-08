|
JH Educational Technology : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
09/08/2019 | 07:52pm EDT
JH Educational Technology INC.
嘉宏教育科技有限公司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1935)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting of JH Educational Technology INC. (the "Company") will be held at No. 618 Liuweng Road, Liushi Town, Yueqing, Zhejiang, the PRC on Thursday, 26 September 2019 at 9 a.m. (the "EGM"), for the following purposes:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
As ordinary business to consider and, if thought fit, pass, with or without modification the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions:
-
(a) the declaration and payment of an interim dividend of HK$0.021 per ordinary Share out of the share premium account of the Company (the "Interim Dividend") to shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on the record date fixed by the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") for determining the entitlements to the Interim Dividend be and is hereby approved; and
-
-
any Director be and is hereby authorised to take such action, do such things and execute such further documents as the Director may at his absolute discretion consider necessary or desirable for the purpose of or in connection with the implementation of the payment of the Interim Dividend.
-
(a) the declaration and payment of a special interim dividend of HK$0.054 per ordinary Share out of the share premium account of the Company (the "Special Interim Dividend") to shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on the record date fixed by the Board for determining the entitlements to the Special Interim Dividend be and is hereby approved; and
-
any Director be and is hereby authorised to take such action, do such things and execute such further documents as the Director may at his absolute discretion consider necessary or desirable for the purpose of or in connection with the implementation of the payment of the Special Interim Dividend.
By order of the Board
JH Educational Technology INC.
Chen Yuguo
Chairman
Hong Kong, 9 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chen Yuguo, Mr. Chen Yuchun, Mr. Chen Shu, Mr. Chen Nansun and Mr. Chen Lingfeng; the non-executive Director is Ms. Zhang Xuli; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen Danhua, Mr. Fung Nam Shan and Mr. Wang Yuqing.
Registered office
Principal place of business in Hong Kong
Cricket Square
40th Floor
Hutchins Drive
Sunlight Tower
P.O. Box 2681
No. 248 Queen's Road East
Grand Cayman KY1-1111
Wanchai
Cayman Islands
Hong Kong
Notes:
-
The resolution at the EGM (except those relate to the procedural or administrative matters, which should be taken by a show of hands as the chairman of the EGM may decide, in good faith) will be taken by a poll pursuant to the Listing Rules and the results of the poll will be published on the websites of Stock Exchange in accordance with the Listing Rules.
-
Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint on or more proxies to attend and vote on his behalf.
-
In order to be valid, a form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours (i.e. 9 a.m. on Tuesday, 24 September 2019) before the time appointed for holding of the EGM. Completion and return of a form of proxy will not preclude a member from attending and voting in person if he is subsequently able to be present and in such event the form of proxy shall be deemed revoked.
-
The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorized in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person duly authorized.
-
The form of proxy must be signed by the appointor or by his attorney authorized in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorized to sign the same.
-
Where there are joint registered holders of any Share, any one of such persons may vote at any meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register in respect of such Share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
-
For the purposes of holding the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 23 September 2019 to Thursday, 26 September 2019 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the EGM scheduled to be held on Thursday, 26 September 2019. The record date will be Thursday, 26 September 2019. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the EGM, all transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 20 September 2019.
-
For the purpose of determining the entitlement to the Interim Dividend and the Special Interim Dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 8 October 2019 to Thursday, 10 October 2019 (both days inclusive). The record date will be Thursday, 10 October 2019. In order to qualify for the Interim Dividend and the Special Interim Dividend, all transfer forms accompanied by relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 4 October 2019.
-
If a Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above is hoisted or a Black Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force within a period of two
-
-
hours before the commencement of the EGM, the EGM will be postponed or adjourned. The Company will post an announcement on the websites of the Company (www.jheduchina.com) and the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) to notify shareholders of the date, time and place of the rescheduled meeting. The EGM will be held as scheduled when an Amber or a Red Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force. Shareholders should decide on their own whether they would attend the EGM under bad weather condition bearing in mind their own situations.
-
References to time and dates of this notice are to Hong Kong time and dates.
Disclaimer
