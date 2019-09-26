JH Educational Technology : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019

|
|
|
Ordinary resolutions
|
Number of votes (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
(a)
|
the declaration and payment of a special interim
|
1,197,740,000
|
0
|
|
|
dividend of HK$0.054 per ordinary Share out of
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
the share premium account of the Company (the
|
|
|
|
|
"Special Interim Dividend") to Shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
whose names appear on the register of members of
|
|
|
|
|
the Company on the record date fixed by the Board
|
|
|
|
|
for determining the entitlements to the Special
|
|
|
|
|
Interim Dividend be and is hereby approved; and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
any Director be and is hereby authorised to take
|
1,197,740,000
|
0
|
|
|
such action, do such things and execute such
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
further documents as the Director may at his
|
|
|
|
|
absolute discretion consider necessary or desirable
|
|
|
|
|
for the purpose of or in connection with the
|
|
|
|
|
implementation of the payment of the Special
|
|
|
|
|
Interim Dividend.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 1,600,830,000 shares. There were no shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote only against any of the Resolutions at the EGM. None of the Shareholders were required to abstain from voting at the EGM.
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking.
As more than 50% of the votes attaching to the shares held by the Shareholders present and voting in person or by proxy at the EGM were cast in favour of each of the Resolutions, the Resolutions were duly passed as the ordinary resolutions.
PAYMENT OF THE INTERIM DIVIDEND AND THE SPECIAL INTERIM DIVIDEND
In relation to the Resolutions above, the Interim Dividend and the Special Interim Dividend will be paid on or about Monday, 21 October 2019 to Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at close of business on Thursday, 10 October 2019.
By order of the Board
JH Educational Technology INC.
Chen Yuguo
Chairman
Hong Kong, 26 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chen Yuguo, Mr. Chen Yuchun, Mr. Chen Shu, Mr. Chen Nansun and Mr. Chen Lingfeng; the non-executive Director is Ms. Zhang Xuli; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen Danhua, Mr. Fung Nam Shan and Mr. Wang Yuqing.