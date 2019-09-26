JH Educational Technology : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

JH Educational Technology INC.

嘉宏教育科技有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1935)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019

Reference is made to the circular of the JH Educational Technology INC. (the "Company") dated 9 September 2019 (the "Circular") and its notice of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") dated 9 September 2019. Unless the context requires otherwise, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM

The Board is pleased to announce that the EGM was held on 26 September 2019, and the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the EGM dated 9 September 2019 (the "Resolutions") were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll. The poll results in respect of the Resolutions are as follows: