Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JH Educational Technology : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 04:49am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

JH Educational Technology INC.

嘉宏教育科技有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1935)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019

Reference is made to the circular of the JH Educational Technology INC. (the "Company") dated 9 September 2019 (the "Circular") and its notice of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") dated 9 September 2019. Unless the context requires otherwise, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM

The Board is pleased to announce that the EGM was held on 26 September 2019, and the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the EGM dated 9 September 2019 (the "Resolutions") were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll. The poll results in respect of the Resolutions are as follows:

Ordinary resolutions

Number of votes (%)

For

Against

1

(a)

the declaration and payment of an interim dividend

1,197,740,000

0

of HK$0.021 per ordinary Share out of the share

(100%)

(0%)

premium account of the Company (the "Interim

Dividend") to Shareholders whose names appear

on the register of members of the Company on the

record date fixed by the Directors for determining

the entitlements to the Interim Dividend be and is

hereby approved; and

(b)

any Director be and is hereby authorised to take

1,197,740,000

0

such action, do such things and execute such

(100%)

(0%)

further documents as the Director may at his

absolute discretion consider necessary or desirable

for the purpose of or in connection with the

implementation of the payment of the Interim

Dividend.

1

Ordinary resolutions

Number of votes (%)

For

Against

2

(a)

the declaration and payment of a special interim

1,197,740,000

0

dividend of HK$0.054 per ordinary Share out of

(100%)

(0%)

the share premium account of the Company (the

"Special Interim Dividend") to Shareholders

whose names appear on the register of members of

the Company on the record date fixed by the Board

for determining the entitlements to the Special

Interim Dividend be and is hereby approved; and

(b)

any Director be and is hereby authorised to take

1,197,740,000

0

such action, do such things and execute such

(100%)

(0%)

further documents as the Director may at his

absolute discretion consider necessary or desirable

for the purpose of or in connection with the

implementation of the payment of the Special

Interim Dividend.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 1,600,830,000 shares. There were no shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote only against any of the Resolutions at the EGM. None of the Shareholders were required to abstain from voting at the EGM.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

As more than 50% of the votes attaching to the shares held by the Shareholders present and voting in person or by proxy at the EGM were cast in favour of each of the Resolutions, the Resolutions were duly passed as the ordinary resolutions.

PAYMENT OF THE INTERIM DIVIDEND AND THE SPECIAL INTERIM DIVIDEND

In relation to the Resolutions above, the Interim Dividend and the Special Interim Dividend will be paid on or about Monday, 21 October 2019 to Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at close of business on Thursday, 10 October 2019.

By order of the Board

JH Educational Technology INC.

Chen Yuguo

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chen Yuguo, Mr. Chen Yuchun, Mr. Chen Shu, Mr. Chen Nansun and Mr. Chen Lingfeng; the non-executive Director is Ms. Zhang Xuli; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen Danhua, Mr. Fung Nam Shan and Mr. Wang Yuqing.

2

Disclaimer

JH Educational Technology Inc. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 08:47:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:16aNAVIGANT RESEARCH : Report Shows Global Annual Revenue for Commercial & Industrial Energy as a Service Is Expected to Reach $278 Billion in 2028
BU
05:15aTreos Bio Reports Updated Positive Results from a Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of Precision Cancer Vaccine Plus Maintenance Therapy in Patients with Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
GL
05:13aXIAOMI : Notification Letter and Change Request Form for Registered Shareholders
PU
05:13aPOSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Shareholder
PU
05:13aSHANDONG WEIGAO MEDICAL POLYMER : Reply slip for first extraordinary general meeting
PU
05:13aFUNTASTIC : Preliminary Final Report
PU
05:13aCHINA PARENTING NETWORK : Supplemental announcement
PU
05:13aSHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL : Connected transaction - formation of joint venture company in shanghai
PU
05:13aTITLE : Discover a vibrant new fresh food destination at Roselands
PU
05:11aABN Amro faces money laundering investigation, shares tumble
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. slaps new sanctions on Chinese entities over Iran oil
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN Amro faces money laundering investigation, shares tumble
3IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : cuts annual profit forecast on U.S. vaping backlash
4NEL : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant for development of an advanced pilot production line for electrolysers
5CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Update on proposed demerger of Covent Garden

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group