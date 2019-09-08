JH Educational Technology : PROPOSED DECLARATION AND PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND AND SPECIAL INTERIM DIVIDEND OUT OF THE SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 0 09/08/2019 | 08:02pm EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. JH Educational Technology INC. 嘉宏教育科技有限公司 (incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1935) PROPOSED DECLARATION AND PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND AND SPECIAL INTERIM DIVIDEND OUT OF THE SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING A notice convening the EGM of the Company to be held at No. 618 Liuweng Road, Liushi Town, Yueqing, Zhejiang, the PRC on Thursday, 26 September 2019 at 9 a.m. is set out on pages 7 to 9 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the EGM is enclosed with this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the meeting, you are requested to complete the proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours (i.e. 9 a.m. on Tuesday, 24 September 2019) before the time appointed for holding of the extraordinary general meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the extraordinary general meeting and any adjournment thereof should you so wish. 9 September 2019 CONTENTS Page Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings: "Articles" the articles of association adopted by the Company, adopted on 30 May 2019, and amended from time to time "Board" the board of Directors "Business Day" any day on which the Stock Exchange is open for the business of dealing in securities listed thereon "Cayman Companies Law" the Companies Law (as revised) of the Cayman Islands as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time "Company" JH Educational Technology INC., a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1935) "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "EGM" the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at No. 618 Liuweng Road, Liushi Town, Yueqing, Zhejiang, the PRC on Thursday, 26 September 2019 at 9 a.m., to consider and, if appropriate, to approve the resolutions contained in the notice of the EGM set out on pages 7 to 9 of this circular, or any adjournment thereof "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "HK$" Hong Kong dollar(s), the lawful currency of Hong Kong "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Interim Dividend" the proposed interim dividend of HK$0.021 per Share as recommended by the Board "Latest Practicable Date" 2 September 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain information contained herein "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "PRC" the People's Republic of China "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC "Register of Members" the register of members of the Company "Share(s)" the ordinary share(s) of US$ 0.01 each in the share capital of the Company - 1 - DEFINITIONS "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of the Share(s) "Share Premium Account" the share premium account of the Company, the amount standing to the credit of which was approximately RMB388,604,000 as at 30 June 2019 based on the unaudited consolidated financial statement of the Company as at that date "Special Interim Dividend" the proposed special interim dividend of HK$0.054 per Share as recommended by the Board "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "%" per cent For the purpose of this circular and for illustration purpose only, the exchange rate between HK$ and RMB is 1: 0.9124 and no representation is made that any amount in HK$ or RMB could have been or could be converted at such rates or at any other rates. - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD JH Educational Technology INC. 嘉宏教育科技有限公司 (incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1935) Executive Directors Registered office Mr. Chen Yuguo (Chairman) Cricket Square Mr. Chen Yuchun Hutchins Drive Mr. Chen Shu P.O. Box 2681 Mr. Chen Nansun Grand Cayman KY1-1111 Mr. Chen Lingfeng Cayman Islands Non-executive Director Principal place of business in Ms. Zhang Xuli Hong Kong 40th Floor Independent non-executive Directors Sunlight Tower Mr. Chen Danhua No. 248 Queen's Road East Mr. Fung Nam Shan Wanchai Mr. Wang Yuqing Hong Kong 9 September 2019 To the shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, PROPOSED DECLARATION AND PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND AND SPECIAL INTERIM DIVIDEND OUT OF THE SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 1. INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular is to provide you with information in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM for the proposed declaration and approval of the payment of Interim Dividend and Special Interim Dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 out of the Share Premium Account; and to give you notice of the EGM at which resolutions will be proposed for the Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the aforesaid matter. A notice convening the EGM is set out on pages 7 to 9 of this circular. - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 2. DECLARATION AND PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND AND SPECIAL INTERIM DIVIDEND OUT OF THE SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT The Board has recommended declaration and payment of an interim dividend of HK$0.021 per Share and a special interim dividend of HK$0.054 per Share out of the Share Premium Account for the six months ended 30 June 2019, subject to the Shareholders' approval at the EGM. As at the Latest Practicable Date, there were a total of 1,600,830,000 Shares in issue. Based on the number of issued Shares as at the Latest Practicable Date, the Interim Dividend and the Special Interim Dividend, if declared and paid, will amount to approximately HK$33.6 million and HK$86.4 million, respectively. Subject to the fulfilment of the conditions set out in the section headed "Conditions of the Payment of Interim Dividend and the Special Interim Dividend out of the Share Premium Account" below, the Interim Dividend and the Special Interim Dividend are intended to be paid out of the Share Premium Account pursuant to Article 134 of the Articles and in accordance with the Cayman Companies Law. As at 30 June 2019, based on the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Group, the amount standing to the credit of the Share Premium Account was approximately RMB388,604,000. Following the payment of the Interim Dividend and the Special Interim Dividend, there will be a remaining balance of approximately RMB279,059,000 standing to the credit of the Share Premium Account. Conditions of the Payment of the Interim Dividend and the Special Interim Dividend out of the Share Premium Account The payment of the Interim Dividend and the Special Interim Dividend out of the Share Premium Account is conditional upon the satisfaction of the following conditions: the passing of an ordinary resolution by the Shareholders declaring and approving the payment of the Interim Dividend and the Special Interim Dividend out of the Share Premium Account pursuant to Article 134 of the Articles; and the Directors being satisfied that there are no reasonable grounds for believing that the Company is, immediately following the date on which the Interim Dividend and the Special Interim Dividend is paid, unable to pay its debts as they fall due in the ordinary course of business. Subject to the fulfilment of the above conditions, it is expected that the Interim Dividend and the Special Interim Dividend will be paid in cash on or about Monday, 21 October 2019 to those Shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members at close of business on Thursday, 10 October 2019, being the record date of determination of entitlements of the Interim Dividend and the Special Interim Dividend. The conditions set out above cannot be waived. If the conditions set out above are not satisfied, the Interim Dividend and the Special Interim Dividend will not be paid. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Reasons for and effect of the payment of the Interim Dividend and the Special Interim Dividend out of the Share Premium Account To reward the Shareholders, the Board considers it appropriate to distribute the Interim Dividend and the Special Interim Dividend to repay the Shareholders' support. After taking into account a number of factors including cash flow and financial condition of the Company, the Board considers it appropriate and proposes that the Interim Dividend and the Special Interim Dividend be paid out of the Share Premium Account in accordance with Article 134 of the Articles and the Cayman Companies Law. The Board considers such arrangement to be in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. The Board believes that the payment of the Interim Dividend and the Special Interim Dividend will not have any material adverse effect on the underlying assets, business, operations or financial position of the Group and does not involve any reduction in the authorised or issued share capital of the Company or reduction in the nominal value of the Shares or result in any change in the trading arrangements in respect of the Shares. Closure of Register of Members The Register of Members will be closed from Tuesday, 8 October 2019 to Thursday, 10 October 2019 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of determining the entitlement to the Interim Dividend and the Special Interim Dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The record date will be Thursday, 10 October 2019. In order to qualify for the Interim Dividend and the Special Interim Dividend, all transfer forms accompanied by relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 4 October 2019. 3. THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING A notice convening the EGM is set out on pages 7 to 9 of this circular. No Shareholder is required to abstain from voting in respect of the ordinary resolutions to be proposed at the EGM to approve the proposed declaration and the payment of the Interim Dividend and the Special Interim Dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 out of the Share Premium Account. Enclosed with this circular is a proxy form for use at the EGM. Whether or not you are able to attend the meeting, you are requested to complete the proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours (i.e. 9 a.m. on Tuesday, 24 September 2019) before the time appointed for holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM and any adjournment thereof should you so wish. In the event that a Shareholder having lodged a proxy form attends the EGM, his proxy form will be deemed to have been revoked. All the resolutions set out in the notice of the EGM would be decided by poll in accordance with the Listing Rules and the Articles. The chairman will explain the detailed procedures for conducting a poll at the commencement of the EGM. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD On a poll, every Shareholder present in person (or, in the case of a Shareholder being a corporation, by its duly authorised representative) or by proxy will have one vote for every fully paid Share held. A Shareholder present in person (or, in the case of a Shareholder being a corporation, by its duly authorised representative) or by proxy who is entitled to more than one vote need not use all his/her/its votes or cast all his/her/its votes in the same way. After the conclusion of the EGM, the poll results will be published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.jheduchina.com). 4. RECOMMENDATION The Directors are of the opinion that the proposed resolutions of declaration and payment of the Interim Dividend and the Special Interim Dividend out of the Share Premium Account at the EGM, is in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Directors recommend that the Shareholders to vote in favor of all the resolutions proposed at the EGM. Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of the Board of JH Educational Technology INC. Chen Yuguo Chairman - 6 - NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING JH Educational Technology INC. 嘉宏教育科技有限公司 (incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1935) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting of JH Educational Technology INC. (the "Company") will be held at No. 618 Liuweng Road, Liushi Town, Yueqing, Zhejiang, the PRC on Thursday, 26 September 2019 at 9 a.m. (the "EGM"), for the following purposes: ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS As ordinary business to consider and, if thought fit, pass, with or without modification the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions: (a) the declaration and payment of an interim dividend of HK$0.021 per ordinary Share out of the share premium account of the Company (the " Interim Dividend ") to shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on the record date fixed by the board (the " Board ") of directors (the " Directors ") for determining the entitlements to the Interim Dividend be and is hereby approved; and any Director be and is hereby authorised to take such action, do such things and execute such further documents as the Director may at his absolute discretion consider necessary or desirable for the purpose of or in connection with the implementation of the payment of the Interim Dividend. (a) the declaration and payment of a special interim dividend of HK$0.054 per ordinary Share out of the share premium account of the Company (the " Special Interim Dividend ") to shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on the record date fixed by the Board for determining the entitlements to the Special Interim Dividend be and is hereby approved; and any Director be and is hereby authorised to take such action, do such things and execute such further documents as the Director may at his absolute discretion consider necessary or desirable for the purpose of or in connection with the implementation of the payment of the Special Interim Dividend. By order of the Board JH Educational Technology INC. Chen Yuguo Chairman Hong Kong, 9 September 2019 - 7 - NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Registered office Principal place of business in Hong Kong Cricket Square 40th Floor Hutchins Drive Sunlight Tower P.O. Box 2681 No. 248 Queen's Road East Grand Cayman KY1-1111 Wanchai Cayman Islands Hong Kong Notes: The resolution at the EGM (except those relate to the procedural or administrative matters, which should be taken by a show of hands as the chairman of the EGM may decide, in good faith) will be taken by a poll pursuant to the Listing Rules and the results of the poll will be published on the websites of Stock Exchange in accordance with the Listing Rules. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint on or more proxies to attend and vote on his behalf. In order to be valid, a form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours (i.e. 9 a.m. on Tuesday, 24 September 2019) before the time appointed for holding of the EGM. Completion and return of a form of proxy will not preclude a member from attending and voting in person if he is subsequently able to be present and in such event the form of proxy shall be deemed revoked. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorized in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person duly authorized. The form of proxy must be signed by the appointor or by his attorney authorized in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorized to sign the same. Where there are joint registered holders of any Share, any one of such persons may vote at any meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register in respect of such Share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. For the purposes of holding the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 23 September 2019 to Thursday, 26 September 2019 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the EGM scheduled to be held on Thursday, 26 September 2019. The record date will be Thursday, 26 September 2019. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the EGM, all transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 20 September 2019. - 8 - NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING For the purpose of determining the entitlement to the Interim Dividend and the Special Interim Dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 8 October 2019 to Thursday, 10 October 2019 (both days inclusive). The record date will be Thursday, 10 October 2019. In order to qualify for the Interim Dividend and the Special Interim Dividend, all transfer forms accompanied by relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 4 October 2019. If a Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above is hoisted or a Black Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force within a period of two

If a Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above is hoisted or a Black Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force within a period of two

(2) hours before the commencement of the EGM, the EGM will be postponed or adjourned. The Company will post an announcement on the websites of the Company (www.jheduchina.com) and the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) to notify shareholders of the date, time and place of the rescheduled meeting. The EGM will be held as scheduled when an Amber or a Red Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force. Shareholders should decide on their own whether they would attend the EGM under bad weather condition bearing in mind their own situations. References to time and dates of this notice are to Hong Kong time and dates. As at the date of this notice, the Directors are: Executive Directors Mr. Chen Yuguo (Chairman) Mr. Chen Yuchun Mr. Chen Shu Mr. Chen Nansun Mr. Chen Lingfeng Non-executive Director Ms. Zhang Xuli Independent non-executive Directors Mr. Chen Danhua Mr. Fung Nam Shan Mr. Wang Yuqing - 9 -

