Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JIUN Releases Free Cloud-Based Medical Image Management System “SonicDICOM PACS Cloud Beta”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

JIUN Corporation (Location: Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture) started providing its cloud-based medical image management system “SonicDICOM PACS Cloud Beta” on March 28, 2019. By simply registering an account online, you can start using PACS in a few minutes. You can also store images up to 3 GB for free in the cloud-based PACS service.

URL: https://sonicdicom.com/cloud/

Outline of SonicDICOM PACS Cloud
This service enables you to store medical images in the cloud and, simply by accessing a URL from a PC or tablet, to view them from anywhere in the world.
By making use of this service, it is easy to share medical images with other medical facilities.
In addition, as there is no need to install a server in a medical facility, no costs are incurred for purchasing, updating, or managing server equipment, so the system can be operated with low initial cost.

[Usage situations]
1) Using it as the main PACS, or as a backup for the main PACS
As there is no need to have a server in the hospital, and data can be stored in a physically remote location, you can protect against the risk of data loss due to hardware failure or natural disasters.

2) Viewing images from outside facilities
Images can be viewed at any time regardless of the situation or place, whether at home or on the move.
Also, in cases such as nighttime emergencies, when the doctor-in-charge is not present in the hospital, a doctor outside the hospital can view the images.

3) Sharing medical images
Medical images can be shared with other facilities and radiologists from countries with a higher level of medical care to request radiogram interpretations.

4) Personal usage (doctors, researchers, students, patients)
You can store collected medical images and use them for research and presentations at academic conferences.
Also, as the patient can store his/her own or family members’ medical images, this can be used for disclosure of medical history or second opinions.

JIUN has launched this service as part of the efforts to meet SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), and through this service we are working to promote medical collaboration going beyond national borders and to rectify medical care disparities around the world. Furthermore, this service has been developed with the support of Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

[About usage charges]
3GB of storage capacity is available for free.

[Future plans]
With the addition of paid plans, official service will be provided within a few months.

About JIUN Corporation
Since the company’s founding in 2000, we have been developing mainly medical systems.
We have provided highly unique services and been earning excellent reputation from our users.

[Company Overview]

           
Company name: JIUN Corporation
Established: July 2000

Capitalization: 10 million yen

Representative Director: Fumitaka Kanda, President

Address: FRC Bldg. 9F, 1-14-1 Tanotsu, Higashi-ku, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture

URL

: https://sonicdicom.com/about-us/ [Company overview]

: https://sonicdicom.com/cloud/ [SonicDICOM PACS Cloud]

 

Screenshots
Configuration diagram: https://sonicdicom.com/img/release/cloud.jpg
Viewer screen: https://sonicdicom.com/img/release/viewer.png


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:34pMANCHESTER UNITED : Solskjaer Gets Permanent Man Utd Job
AQ
10:34pNASPERS : 2019 Okpekpe Road Race to Air Live on SuperSport
AQ
10:34pAFCON : Kanu Backs Nwakali, Chukwueze, Osimhen for Eagles
AQ
10:32pMANCHESTER UNITED : Knocks Chelsea Out Of FA Cup
AQ
10:31pMANCHESTER UNITED : Solskjaer stays at wheel in his 'dream' United job
AQ
10:31pMANCHESTER UNITED : Yorke salutes Ole's Red Devils impact
AQ
10:31pKINGFISH : KFL - renews Management Agreement
PU
10:30pAMAZON COM : Web Services to open infrastructure location in Colombia
RE
10:26pANNOUNCEMENTS AND NOTICES - IRC : 2018 Annual Results 42% Increase in Ebitda Net Profit of US$68 Million
PU
10:26pMecard's Complete Victory over Spin Master's Bakugan Patent in China
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WELLS FARGO : WELLS FARGO : CEO Tim Sloan steps down
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : No call for simulators in new Boeing 737 MAX training proposals
3GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED. : GCL POLY ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement ..
4S&P 500 : Lyft valued at $24.3 billion in first ride-hailing IPO
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney bans smoking at U.S. parks ahead of 'Star Wars' openings

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.