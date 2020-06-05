JLL Income Property Trust : Announces New Date for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

CHICAGO, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL Income Property Trust, an institutionally managed daily NAV REIT (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX), announced today that on June 1, 2020 its Board of Directors approved changing the date of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 8:30 am, Central Daylight Time from the previously scheduled date and time of Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 8:30 am, Central Daylight Time. The meeting will still be held at the Company's offices at 333 West Wacker Drive, Chicago, Illinois 60606, Lobby Conference Room.

The Board of Directors determined that, as a result of the public health threat caused by COVID-19 in the United States and in order to provide more time to gather additional votes necessary to achieve a quorum, it was reasonable, prudent and advisable to reschedule the Annual Meeting.

JLL Income Property Trust is an institutionally managed, daily NAV REIT that gives investors access to a growing portfolio of commercial real estate investments selected by an institutional investment management team and sponsored by one of the world's leading real estate services firms.

For more information on JLL Income Property Trust, please visit our website at www.jllipt.com.

About JLL Income Property Trust (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX)

Jones Lang LaSalle Income Property Trust, Inc. is a daily NAV REIT that owns and manages a diversified portfolio of high quality, income-producing apartment, industrial, office and grocery-anchored retail properties located in the United States. JLL Income Property Trust expects to further diversify its real estate portfolio over time, including on a global basis. For more information, visit www.jllipt.com.

About LaSalle Investment Management

LaSalle Investment Management, Inc., a member of the JLL group and advisor to JLL Income Property Trust, is one of the world's leading real estate investment managers. On a global basis, LaSalle manages approximately $69.5 billion of assets in private and public real estate property and debt investments as of Q4 2019. LaSalle's diverse client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a complete range of investment vehicles including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments. LaSalle is a wholly-owned, operationally independent subsidiary of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (NYSE: JLL), one of the world's largest real estate companies. For more information please visit www.lasalle.com.

Forward Looking Statements and Future Results

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to JLL Income Property Trust. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and include statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, research, market analysis, plans or predictions of the future. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results and there can be no assurance that future dividends will be paid.

Contact: Matt Schuler



Telephone: +1 312 897 4192 Email: matt.schuler@lasalle.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jll-income-property-trust-announces-new-date-for-2020-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-301071477.html

SOURCE JLL Income Property Trust