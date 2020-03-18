Log in
JLL Income Property Trust : Announces Q4 2019 Earnings Call

03/18/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

CHICAGO, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL Income Property Trust, an institutionally managed, daily NAV REIT (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX), will hold a public earnings call on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT to review fourth quarter and 2019 full year operating and financial results. Allan Swaringen, President and CEO of JLL Income Property Trust, and Gregg Falk, Chief Financial Officer will present an overview of recent economic events that directly influence the business of the Company and commercial real estate markets, along with a detailed review of the financial performance and more noteworthy accomplishments of the quarter and year.

Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Time: 2:00 PM CDT

Dial-in Number (Toll Free): 1-877-407-9205
Dial-in Number (International): 1-201-689-8054

Replay Number (Toll Free): 1-877-481-4010
Replay ID: 57642

The teleconference replay will be available until April 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT. The audio replay will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the JLL Income Property Trust website at www.jllipt.com within 24 hours of the call.

JLL Income Property Trust is an institutionally managed, daily NAV REIT that gives investors access to a growing portfolio of commercial real estate investments selected by an institutional investment management team and sponsored by one of the world's leading real estate services firms.

For more information on JLL Income Property Trust, please visit our website at www.jllipt.com.

About JLL Income Property Trust (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX)
Jones Lang LaSalle Income Property Trust, Inc. is a daily NAV REIT that owns and manages a diversified portfolio of high quality, income-producing apartment, industrial, office and retail properties located in the United States. JLL Income Property Trust expects to further diversify its real estate portfolio over time, including on a global basis. For more information, visit www.jllipt.com.

About LaSalle Investment Management
LaSalle Investment Management, Inc., a member of the JLL group and advisor to JLL Income Property Trust, is one of the world's leading real estate investment managers with approximately $69.5 billion equity and debt investments under management (as of Q4 2019). LaSalle's diverse client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a complete range of investment vehicles including separate accounts, open and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments. LaSalle is a wholly-owned, operationally independent subsidiary of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (NYSE: JLL), one of the world's largest real estate companies. For more information please visit www.lasalle.com.

Forward Looking Statements and Future Results
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to JLL Income Property Trust. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and include statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, research, market analysis, plans or predictions of the future. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results and there can be no assurance that future dividends will be paid.

Contact:  Matt Schuler   
Telephone:  +1 312 897 4192  
Emailmatt.schuler@lasalle.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jll-income-property-trust-announces-q4-2019-earnings-call-301026391.html

SOURCE JLL Income Property Trust


© PRNewswire 2020
