Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JLL Income Property Trust : Declares 33rd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 08:06am EDT

CHICAGO, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL Income Property Trust, an institutionally managed daily NAV REIT (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX), announced that on March 3, 2020 its Board of Directors approved a gross dividend for the first quarter of 2020 of $0.135 per share. JLL Income Property Trust has declared thirty-three consecutive quarterly dividends to its stockholders beginning with the first quarter 2012.

The dividend is payable on or around March 30, 2020 to stockholders of record as of March 25, 2020. On an annualized basis, this gross dividend is equivalent to $0.54 per share and represents a yield of approximately 4.4 percent on a NAV per share of $12.30 as of March 2, 2020. All stockholders will receive $0.135 per share less applicable share class specific fees and the annualized yield will differ based on the share class.

A fourth quarter dividend of $0.135 per share, less applicable share class specific fees, was paid according to the table below on February 3, 2020 to stockholders of record as of December 30, 2019.


M-I Share

A-I Share1

M Share2

A Share3

Q4 Quarterly Gross Dividend per Share

$0.13500

$0.13500

$0.13500

$0.13500

Less: Dealer Manager Fee per Share

-

($0.00826)

($0.00900)

($0.02311)

Q4 Quarterly Net Dividend per Share

$0.13500

$0.12674

$0.12600

$0.11189

NAV per Share as of December 31, 2019

$12.25

$12.25

$12.24

$12.22

Annualized Net Dividend Yield Based on
NAV as of December 31, 2019

4.4%

4.1%

4.1%

3.7%



1.

A dealer manager fee equal to 1/365th of 0.30% of NAV is allocated to Class A-I stockholders daily and reduces the quarterly dividend paid.

2.

A dealer manager fee equal to 1/365th of 0.30% of NAV is allocated to Class M stockholders daily and reduces the quarterly dividend paid.

3.

A dealer manager fee equal to 1/365th of 0.85% of NAV is allocated to Class A stockholders daily and reduces the quarterly dividend paid.

JLL Income Property Trust is an institutionally managed, daily NAV REIT that gives investors access to a growing portfolio of commercial real estate investments selected by an institutional investment management team and sponsored by one of the world's leading real estate services firms.

For more information on JLL Income Property Trust, please visit our website at www.jllipt.com.

Tax treatment may vary from investor to investor. You should consult your tax professional. For federal income tax purposes, REIT distributions may be classified as ordinary dividends, capital gain dividends and nontaxable distributions, each of which may be taxed at a different rate. That portion of a REIT's distributions that are nontaxable may result in a reduction of the investor's cost basis, which would make it subject to long or short-term capital gains tax when the investment is sold (when held in a non-qualified account).

About JLL Income Property Trust (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX),
Jones Lang LaSalle Income Property Trust, Inc. is a daily NAV REIT that owns and manages a diversified portfolio of high quality, income-producing apartment, industrial, office and retail properties located in the United States. JLL Income Property Trust expects to further diversify its real estate portfolio over time, including on a global basis. For more information, visit www.jllipt.com.

About LaSalle Investment Management
LaSalle Investment Management, Inc., a member of the JLL group and advisor to JLL Income Property Trust, is one of the world's leading real estate investment managers with $69.5 billion equity and debt investments under management (as of Q4 2019). LaSalle's diverse client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a complete range of investment vehicles including separate accounts, open and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments. LaSalle is a wholly-owned, operationally independent subsidiary of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (NYSE: JLL), one of the world's largest real estate companies. For more information please visit www.lasalle.com.

Forward Looking Statements and Future Results
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to JLL Income Property Trust. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and include statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, research, market analysis, plans or predictions of the future. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results and there can be no assurance that future dividends will be paid.

Contact: Matt Schuler      


Telephone: +1 312 897 4192                          

Emailmatt.schuler@lasalle.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jll-income-property-trust-declares-33rd-consecutive-quarterly-dividend-301026640.html

SOURCE JLL Income Property Trust


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:22aGLOBALDATA : Vocus partners with Zoom as demand for remote working soars due to Covid-19, says GlobalData
PU
08:22aSHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back
PU
08:22aENDRA LIFE SCIENCES : Provides Update on FDA Regulatory Timeline
PU
08:22aSAP : How the VistaVu Customer Success Team Creates Great Customer Experiences
PU
08:22aRENO DE MEDICI S P A : Press release on notice of call of Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2020
PU
08:22aJA Solar offer customers high-quality solar modules with Mono PERC MBB Cells adopting Ga-doped Silicon Wafers
PR
08:21aAIR FRANCE KLM : working with government to help repatriate French, European travelers
RE
08:21aCHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:19aAustralia closes borders to coronavirus, pumps $56 billion into economy
RE
08:18aCLEARSALE RANKS ON INC. MAGAZINE FIRST-EVER LIST OF FLORIDA'S FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES&MDASH;THE INC. 5000 SERIES : Florida
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group