JLL Japan Lifeline : Announcement on the Launch of the Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (S-ICD) System (79KB)

04/01/2019 | 02:32am EDT

April 1, 2019

To whom it may concern,

Company: Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

Representative: Keisuke Suzuki, President and CEO (Code: 7575 TSE 1st Section)

Contact person: Shogo Takahashi, Executive Vice President, Corporate Administration Department (TEL. +81-3-6711-5200)

Announcement on the Launch of the Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

(S-ICD) System

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. ("JLL") announced today that the company would commence sales of the implantable cardioverter defibrillator (S-ICD) system "EMBLEMTM MRI S-ICD system" manufactured by Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.) ("Boston Scientific") to all ICD-certified hospitals in Japan on April 1 of this year in accordance with the agreement with Boston Scientific Japan K.K. ("Boston Scientific Japan").

In November 2018, JLL and Boston Scientific Japan entered into an exclusive distribution agreement for Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM)-related products. JLL is scheduled to begin sales of Boston Scientific products in September 2019, after the expiration of the exclusive distribution agreement with its current supplier. With regards to the S-ICD system, which is not included in the lineup of the current supplier, JLL will start handling the devices ahead of schedule.

The S-ICD system is one of the most advanced medical devices in the area of tachycardia treatment by Boston Scientific. It has been highly regarded in Japan since its launch in 2016, as it is expected to significantly reduce the risks of complications associated with the lead by implanting it with a subcutaneous approach rather than a transvenous approach.

JLL has positioned it as the most important challenge to strengthen the tachycardia treatment field in its distribution partnership with Boston Scientific Japan. Starting the sales of the S-ICD system that requires advanced expertise ahead of schedule, the company aims to build up experiences in the area of tachycardia treatment rapidly. Therefore, the company intends to develop a robust sales system for the full launch of Boston Scientific's CRM-related products from September this year.

About the Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (S-ICD) System

ICDs (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators) are medical devices to treat fatal arrhythmias such as ventricular tachycardia and ventricular fibrillation that cause sudden cardiac arrest. They are implanted in the body and treat with electric shocks when arrhythmias are detected. Conventional ICDs require a wire, called a lead, to be placed in the heart through the blood vessels to deliver shocks to the heart. However, S-ICD (Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) is not placed in the heart but is placed subcutaneously in the chest, so that the lead is less invasive to the heart and blood vessels. Therefore, it eliminates potentially serious short and long-term risks associated with leads inside the heart or blood vessels.

Note: EMBLEMTM is a registered trademark of Boston Scientific.

END

Disclaimer

JLL - Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 06:31:14 UTC
