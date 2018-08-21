JLL Selects VTS as Exclusive Leasing and Asset Management Solution across Americas

--VTS will empower JLL brokers to provide market-leading client service, better leverage data and insights, and boost team productivity --

VTS, the commercial real estate industry’s leading leasing and asset management platform, today announced that it has entered into a new corporate agreement with JLL Agency Leasing. VTS will provide leasing and asset management technology for use by JLL Americas Agency Leasing employees, and will further enhance JLL professionals’ ability to provide market-leading client service and work more efficiently. The move marks the first time a global brokerage firm has provided VTS to all their brokers and leasing teams in the Americas and aligns with JLL’s ongoing strategy to build a best-in-class technology stack.

The multi-year agreement expands JLL’s existing relationship with VTS, increasing the total number of VTS licenses giving even more JLL professionals across the Americas full access to the VTS platform. All deal, lease and tenant information will be managed directly on the VTS platform and integrated with critical information from other internal systems, enabling JLL’s professionals to make faster, more informed decisions on behalf of their landlord clients, and dramatically reduce time spent on manual reporting.

“Integrating new technologies into our business continues to be a top priority for us, and we have chosen to grow that initiative alongside the VTS platform,” said Tim Olson, JLL Managing Director, Agency Leasing. “Our early and continued relationship with VTS has positioned us to consistently provide a more fluid, strategic and consultative approach to servicing our clients in an ever-changing technology landscape.”

JLL Agency Leasing has been using VTS since 2014, however historically, the platform was only available to landlord representatives. The expanded agreement will extend the partnership and see the platform become available across several departments – including the research, marketing, and operations teams, in all offices in the U.S., Canada, Central and South America.

“JLL is on the cutting edge of innovation in commercial real estate technology, and our long-standing partnership has allowed us to continually ensure that VTS addresses the true data and workflow needs of its professionals,” said Nick Romito, CEO of VTS. “We couldn’t be more excited to expand this relationship and deliver even more value, enabling JLL professionals to continue to deliver the market-leading client service the firm is known for around the world.”

About VTS

VTS is the commercial real estate industry’s leading leasing and asset management platform. Landlords use VTS to maximize portfolio performance by transforming their leasing and asset management process, enabling them to acquire the right tenants faster, sign the right deals at the best economics, and optimize the renewal process – reducing costly downtime. Brokers can manage their deal pipeline and get tenants into empty spaces faster, collaborate across teams and work easily with their landlord clients using VTS for Brokers.

VTS is the driving force behind the industry's shift toward real-time data – the platform manages over 8 billion square feet and a user base exceeding 28,000, boasting an impressive client roster that includes top names such as Beacon Capital, Blackstone, LaSalle Investment Management, Hines, Boston Properties, JLL and CBRE.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with nearly 300 corporate offices, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of 83,500 as of March 31, 2018. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit ir.jll.com.

