JLL Selects VTS as Exclusive Leasing and Asset Management Solution across Americas

VTS,
the commercial real estate industry’s leading leasing and asset
management platform, today announced that it has entered into a new
corporate agreement with JLL Agency Leasing. VTS will provide leasing
and asset management technology for use by JLL Americas Agency Leasing
employees, and will further enhance JLL
professionals’ ability to provide market-leading client service and
work more efficiently. The move marks the first time a global brokerage
firm has provided VTS to all their brokers and leasing teams in the
Americas and aligns with JLL’s ongoing strategy to build a best-in-class
technology stack.
The multi-year agreement expands JLL’s existing relationship with VTS,
increasing the total number of VTS licenses giving even more JLL
professionals across the Americas full access to the VTS platform. All
deal, lease and tenant information will be managed directly on the VTS
platform and integrated with critical information from other internal
systems, enabling JLL’s professionals to make faster, more informed
decisions on behalf of their landlord clients, and dramatically reduce
time spent on manual reporting.
“Integrating new technologies into our business continues to be a top
priority for us, and we have chosen to grow that initiative alongside
the VTS platform,” said Tim Olson, JLL Managing Director, Agency
Leasing. “Our early and continued relationship with VTS has positioned
us to consistently provide a more fluid, strategic and consultative
approach to servicing our clients in an ever-changing technology
landscape.”
JLL Agency Leasing has been using VTS since 2014, however historically,
the platform was only available to landlord representatives. The
expanded agreement will extend the partnership and see the platform
become available across several departments – including the research,
marketing, and operations teams, in all offices in the U.S., Canada,
Central and South America.
“JLL is on the cutting edge of innovation in commercial real estate
technology, and our long-standing partnership has allowed us to
continually ensure that VTS addresses the true data and workflow needs
of its professionals,” said Nick Romito, CEO of VTS. “We couldn’t be
more excited to expand this relationship and deliver even more value,
enabling JLL professionals to continue to deliver the market-leading
client service the firm is known for around the world.”
For more information on VTS and its service offerings, please visit www.vts.com.
About VTS
VTS is the commercial real estate industry’s leading leasing and asset
management platform. Landlords use VTS to maximize portfolio performance
by transforming their leasing and asset management process, enabling
them to acquire the right tenants faster, sign the right deals at the
best economics, and optimize the renewal process – reducing costly
downtime. Brokers can manage their deal pipeline and get tenants into
empty spaces faster, collaborate across teams and work easily with their
landlord clients using VTS for Brokers.
VTS is the driving force behind the industry's shift toward real-time
data – the platform manages over 8 billion square feet and a user base
exceeding 28,000, boasting an impressive client roster that includes top
names such as Beacon Capital, Blackstone, LaSalle Investment Management,
Hines, Boston Properties, JLL and CBRE.
About JLL
JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes
in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the
world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing
spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will
build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities.
JLL is a Fortune 500 company with nearly 300 corporate offices,
operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of 83,500 as of
March 31, 2018. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit
ir.jll.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005489/en/