JLab Audio Launches First-Ever Gaming Headphone Models

San Diego, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The award-winning headphone brand, JLab Audio, launched two wireless headphones designed for dual-use gaming, for both mobile and console. Designed for the everyday headphone user and the mobile gaming enthusiast, the Play Gaming Wireless Headset and the Play Gaming Wireless Earbuds are also compatible with any Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo products and PC/Mac. The Play Gaming Wireless Headset and the Play Gaming Wireless Earbuds will both M.S.R.P for $49.99, both are available now for preorder.

“We’ve developed the world’s first mobile gaming headphones – thanks in part to my gamer-daughter,” said CEO Win Cramer. “As I watched her transition from the console to the phone, the products weren’t designed to excel with games like Fortnight and be used with her phone also. It was an aha moment and JLab now has the first mobile-first gaming headphones that work with console too.”

The Play Gaming Wireless Headset features the ideal gaming audio, Bluetooth 5 technology, and an incredibly low latency at only 60ms. The sound profile is tuned specifically for gaming: Increased mid to high frequency response delivers clear vocals and enhanced spatial awareness. A built-in retractable boom microphone allows users to talk to their teammates and use the quick mute button on the earcup when choosing to be quiet. An included AUX gaming cord allows you to plug in to devices such as Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, or PC/Mac. When not gaming you can enjoy 22+ hours of wireless audio with every control for your music on the bottom of the earcup.

Play Gaming Wireless Headset Specs:

22+ Bluetooth Playtime

Dual-use gaming, both mobile and console

Compatible with PS, Xbox, Switch, PC, Mac

AUX gaming cord

Retractable boom microphone

Bluetooth 5 with aptX

60ms Low Latency

Foldable portable design

Quick charge 10 min = 1-hour playtime

Micro USB charging cable

Included Travel Case

2-year Warranty

M.S.R.P. $49.99

The Play Gaming Wireless Earbuds are also made for dual-use gaming and feature ideal gaming audio, so you never miss an important part of your game. Designed to be an ultra-portable option for gamers, the comfortable neckband has a built-in microphone so you can game with friends, or mute when staying quiet. When listening wirelessly, the Play Gaming Earbuds will provide 11+ hours of playtime. All your controls rest on the neckband for easy use.

Play Gaming Wireless Earbuds Specs:

11+ Bluetooth Playtime

Dual-use gaming, both mobile and console

Compatible with PS, Xbox, Switch, PC, Mac

AUX gaming cord

Built-in microphone with Quick Mute

Bluetooth 5 with aptX

60ms Low Latency

Quick charge 10 min = 1-hour playtime

Micro USB charging cable

Travel Bag

2-year Warranty

M.S.R.P. $49.99





About JLab Audio

JLab Audio is an award-winning maker of personal audio including earbuds, headphones and Bluetooth™ speakers. A Best Places to Work in San Diego and 4-time Inc. 5000 company, JLab is the #1 Bluetooth Headphone Brand and #1 True Wireless Brand under $100 in the US*. JLab Audio is also the Official Audio Sponsor of Major League Soccer.

JLab Audio was founded in 2005 with the mission is to enhance how you GO through life with incredible sound, inspired design, and innovative technology without the rockstar price. No matter your passion, JLab Audio keeps you going with high quality gear; inspired designs and world class, hassle free customer support. For more information visit www.jlabaudio.com.

*The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Stereo Headphones, Bluetooth Capable, based on units, June 2019.

Attachment

