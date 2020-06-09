Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JM&A Group Launches New Portal to Better Serve Consumers and Lenders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 11:37am EDT

Deerfield Beach, Fla., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to improve efficiency and fulfill payments in a more timely manner, JM&A Group recently introduced new GAP claims self-service portals serving both consumers and lenders. The enhanced portals provide a one-stop shop to file a claim, upload documentation and, for the first-time ever, access real-time status updates.

“Last year alone, JM&A’s Customer Service team answered more than 2.1 million calls and paid out in excess of $525 million in total vehicle service, maintenance and GAP-related claims,” said Sandra Porceng, vice president, Customer Services. “Given our high level of output, we are continually finding ways to streamline our process and improve efficiencies. We are confident these new self-service portals specifically designed for our GAP claims will do just that, providing support to vehicle owners filing a claim while helping us to strengthen relationships with our lenders.”

Beginning on June 15, consumers and lenders will use the self-service portals to upload all of their total loss information and documentation directly to JM&A. In return, JM&A associates will be able to remain in contact, providing status updates on their claim and its payment. Vehicle owners with a GAP claim can register for the consumer portal at mygapclaim.com to take advantage of these new enhancements.

Leading up to the launch, the JM&A GAP Claims Team has been in regular communication with its lender partners to guide them through the transition, providing step-by-step registration information and virtual guidance as requested to promote early adoption and acclimation. Lenders who have not registered for the new portal should visit the Lender Registration page for a short video overview and to fill out a brief form, providing basic information.

About JM&A Group

JM&A Group, a leader in the F&I industry for more than 40 years, serves more than 3,800 automotive dealerships nationwide. Comprised of Jim Moran & Associates, Inc. (JM&A), Fidelity Warranty Services, Inc. (FWS), Fidelity Insurance Agency, and Courtesy Insurance Company, it provides a variety of products and services such as F&I training and consulting, vehicle protection plans, used vehicle certification programs, pre-paid maintenance plans and GAP programs. Additionally, the company has nearly 750 associates, including a dedicated sales force of 300+ associates who support process implementation for dealer operations and digital sales strategies. JM&A Group is a division of JM Family Enterprises, Inc. a diversified automotive corporation headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Fla. JM Family is ranked No. 20 on Forbes’ list of “America’s Largest Private Companies” and has been ranked on FORTUNE®’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for 22 consecutive years. For more information about JM&A Group’s products and services, contact us at 1-800-553-7146 or visit us online at www.jmagroup.com.

Attachment 

Lauren Fyke
JM Family Enterprises
9544203279
lauren.fyke@jmfamily.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:10pLendified Announces Management Change
NE
12:09pPIONEER CONSULTING : Strengthens Leadership Team
BU
12:08pTINKA RESOURCES : to Recommence Exploration at Ayawilca in Peru
AQ
12:06pREVIVE THERAPEUTICS : Provides Update on Discussions with Health Canada in Pre-CTA Meeting
AQ
12:06pSwift Navigation Demonstrates First-Ever Nationwide Lane-Level Precise Positioning With Ambitious Continental U.S. Drive Test
GL
12:05pAPERAM : Designated Person Notification
EQ
12:05pIMMUNOVIA PUBL : raised ~ 400m SEK to Further Accelerate the Market Introduction of the First Test for Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer, the IMMray PanCan-d
AQ
12:05pPROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:04pMORGAN STANLEY : Commits $5 Million to NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund (LDF)
BU
12:03pSEGRO : to raise £650 million via private share placement
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1France bets on green plane in package to 'save' aerospace sector
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Downgrades Full-Year Revenue Growth
3GOLD : Prepping portfolios for next market storm? Not just gold and govvies
4NATIXIS : NATIXIS : appoints new investment banking heads for UK, Middle East
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group