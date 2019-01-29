JM Lexus : Announces New Vice President & General Manager

Mark Hoppe has joined JM Lexus as vice president and general manager. The announcement was made by Craig Pollock, president of JM Lexus and group vice president of parent company JM Family Enterprises, the $15.1 billion diversified automotive corporation based in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

In his role, Hoppe oversees all JM Lexus operations, including new and pre-owned car sales and service operations. He is responsible for leading a team of 345 associates who are focused on innovation and customer service excellence. The dealership, which is known for its world-class customer service, recently became the only Lexus Plus dealership in the southeastern U.S. offering guests negotiation-free pricing in both sales and service.

“With more than 40 years of automotive retail experience, Hoppe has held multiple roles in sales and fixed operations, primarily in South Florida,” Pollock said. “Mark’s reputation in this market is one of exceptional customer service and outstanding leadership. His industry knowledge and commitment to a strong associate culture make Mark an ideal candidate to lead our team of talented JM Lexus associates.”

Hoppe has taken over the reins from Jim Dunn who held the position of vice president and general manager of JM Lexus since 2005.

“It has been a privilege to lead such a world-class organization for the past 13 years, which have truly been the most rewarding time of my life,” said Dunn, who informed the company earlier last year he would be officially retiring from JM Lexus at the end of January 2019.

“We are thrilled Mark has joined us and wish him and his new team great success,” Pollock said.

About JM Lexus

JM Lexus, located in Margate, Fla., maintains state-of-the-art Service and Parts departments, as well as one of only a few Lexus Certified Collision Centers in the country. It is also a leader in environmental sustainability, employing a number of eco-friendly business practices such as solar power, efficient lighting and modern paint technologies to offset its carbon footprint. The JM Lexus Certified Pre-Owned Department offers a wide range of makes and models with the dealership’s standards of excellence. JM Lexus is the only Lexus Plus dealership in the southeastern United States offering guests a dedicated consultant and negotiation-free pricing in both sales and service. JM Lexus is a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, Inc., a diversified automotive corporation headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Fla. JM Family is ranked No. 21 on Forbes’ list of America’s Largest Private Companies. The company is also ranked No. 51 by

FORTUNE® as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For®, its 20th consecutive year on the list. Learn more and interact with JM Lexus at facebook.com/jmlexusfl and twitter.com/JMLexusFL.

