JM Lexus : Celebrates 30 Years in South Florida

It was 1989 when JM Family Enterprises broke ground on what would become one of the first dealerships to sell the then unknown luxury brand Lexus. Fast forward 30 years and JM Lexus continues to lead and innovate, following its recent adoption of the Lexus Plus sales process.

In 2017, JM Lexus celebrated 25 consecutive years as the No. 1 volume Lexus dealer in the nation. Knowing there is always an opportunity to do it better, JM Lexus decided to pave new roads to its future, becoming the first Lexus Plus dealership in the southeastern U.S. This simplified sales process reflects true luxury by offering customers a stress-free experience with the best upfront pricing and a single point of contact.

“For a long time, our goal was to be the No. 1 volume sales dealer, sometimes at any cost,” said Mark Hoppe, general manager, JM Lexus. “After 30 years, we’ve realized that success comes in many forms and have made providing our customers an unparalleled Lexus Plus experience our top priority. In transforming the way we do business, we showed our customers and incredible associates that their time was more important than our sales record - and that decision has proven to be a successful one.”

In fact, less than two years following the launch of Lexus Plus, JM Lexus has already grown to be the largest volume Lexus Plus dealer in the nation.

In recognition of its milestone anniversary, JM Lexus and its 350 associates celebrated 30 years of achievements, innovation and pioneering with a luncheon. In addition, JM Lexus also hosted loyal customers for a private reception to show appreciation for their participation in the dealership’s continued success. Photos from the anniversary events are available here.

Anniversary Fun Facts:

For years, JM Lexus has supported a number of local causes and community events, including the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Golf Tournament, SOS Children’s Villages Florida, Junior Achievement of South Florida, and others.

JM Lexus, which originally opened with 50 associates, now employees 346. Five associates have been employed for more than 25 years!

JM Lexus sold 255 cars their first year of business. The dealership now sells an average of 450 new vehicles each month.

JM Lexus remains committed to the environment. In 2017, JM Lexus installed two rooftop solar arrays that produced more than 108,049kWh of clean renewable energy.

About JM Lexus

JM Lexus, located in Margate, Fla., maintains state-of-the-art Service and Parts departments, as well as one of only a few Lexus Certified Collision Centers in the country. JM Lexus is the only Lexus Plus dealership in the southeastern United States offering guests a dedicated consultant and negotiation-free pricing in both sales and service. It is also a leader in environmental sustainability, employing a number of eco-friendly business practices such as solar power, efficient lighting and modern paint technologies to offset its carbon footprint. The JM Lexus Certified Pre-Owned Department offers a wide range of makes and models with the dealership’s standards of excellence. JM Lexus is a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, Inc., a diversified automotive corporation headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Fla. JM Family is ranked No. 21 on Forbes’ list of America’s Largest Private Companies. The company is also ranked No. 17 by FORTUNE® as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For®, its 21st consecutive year on the list. Learn more and interact with JM Lexus at facebook.com/jmlexusfl, instagram.com/jmlexusfl and twitter.com/JMLexusFL.

