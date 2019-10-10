JM Search : Forms Dedicated Information Technology Executives Practice

Ben Millrood Joins from Gartner Consulting to Co-Lead a Center of Excellence for Senior Technology Leadership with JM Search Partner Bill Hogenauer

JM Search, a premier retained executive search firm, has formed a dedicated Information Technology Executives practice to assist public and private equity backed companies in identifying and recruiting high-performance technology leaders. The firm also announced that Ben Millrood, a 30-year veteran in technology consulting has joined the firm as a partner to co-lead the practice along with partner Bill Hogenauer.

“Since our founding nearly 40 years ago, JM Search has partnered with companies that need transformational technology leadership to help drive operational efficiency and revenue growth,” said John Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of JM Search and a co-founder of the firm. “By formalizing our technology leadership center of excellence, JM Search is demonstrating our growing commitment to executive searches for high-impact IT leadership, and to helping our clients stay at the forefront of business innovation.”

Ben Millrood brings more than 30 years of IT management consulting and leadership experience with companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises. His diverse industry background has spanned global and domestic commercial enterprises in manufacturing, consumer goods, retail, transportation and energy. He also brings deep expertise in business and IT transformations including organizational design, operating models, governance and talent management. Mr. Millrood spent 15 years at Gartner Consulting, most recently serving as Group Vice President of Global Commercial Industries. In this role he directed a $235MM strategy consulting business in a matrixed business structure consisting of more than 90 partners and 500 associates across multiple geographies. He held direct responsibility for industry segments spanning consumer products and retail, manufacturing, energy, health care, finance and insurance, high tech and telecom.

In addition to more than six years of executive search experience, Bill Hogenauer brings decades of business development and leadership experience in multiple technical markets. He has founded and helped build start-ups and small businesses in areas ranging from engineering and manufacturing to complex algorithms embedded in medical software. His roles have included engineering management, business development and corporate leadership in businesses that sell both products and services. During his tenure at JM Search, Bill has executed searches for every practice and almost every industry served by the firm. His focus is recruiting information technology executives including CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and CDOs.

JM Search (www.jmsearch.com) is a premier retained executive search firm and trusted advisor to CEOs, investors and boards of directors in recruiting, assessing and delivering high performance leaders and transformational leadership teams. JM Search clients include private equity firms and portfolio companies, venture capital-backed businesses, and publicly held companies across North America. Founded in 1980, the JM Search team brings together former operating and financial executives, investors and experienced search professionals with deep industry specialization, functional expertise and proven access to talent spanning multiple industry sectors. With national reach and local market depth, the firm’s partner-led approach enables JM Search to deliver exceptional leaders who enhance organizational performance and drive shareholder value.

JM Search’s Information Technology Executives Practice sources the most sought-after technology leaders and innovators for major public and private equity-backed companies seeking high-profile roles including CIO, CTO, CISO, CDO and other senior posts. Our deep knowledge of the marketplace, combined with broad North American reach, ensures our clients access to first-rate talent with the proven abilities to drive revenue, deliver operational efficiency and manage security and risk for organizations at every stage of the business lifecycle.

