JMBM's Global Hospitality Group® Presents Credentials to the Hospitality Industry

The hotel lawyers of JMBM's Global Hospitality Group® are pleased to
present their updated Hospitality
Credentials, which include clients and projects that represent more
than $87 billion in hotel transactions involving more than 3,900
properties worldwide – more than any other law firm.
"If you are a hotel owner, developer, or capital provider, our
hospitality lawyers can provide expertise and experience you just won't
find elsewhere," said Jim
Butler, Chairman of JMBM's Global Hospitality Group. "Whether you
are buying or selling a hotel, developing a new one, need a privacy and
cybersecurity plan, or defend an ADA lawsuit – we have lawyers who know
the ropes, and can guide you every step of the way."
JMBM's
Global Hospitality Group provides a full range of services to the
hospitality industry including:
● ADA compliance & defense
● Land use & environmental
● Cannabis
● Leasing
● Celebrity chef agreements
● Litigation
● Construction
● Management agreements
● Corporate governance
● Mergers & Acquisitions
● Cybersecurity
● Opportunity Zone
● Data privacy
● Proposition 65
● Development
● Purchase & sale
● Equity & joint ventures
● Shareholder disputes
● Estates & trusts
● Tax
● Expert witness
● Trademark & copyright
● Fiduciary duty
● Trusts & Estates
● Financing
● Union prevention
● Foreign investment
● Union negotiations
● Franchise & licensing
● Vacation ownership
● Hotel-specific contracts
● Workouts, bankruptcies & receiverships
● Labor & employment
"Reaching $87 billion in hotel transactions involving 3,900 properties
is a new milestone, and one I am proud to announce," said Butler. "I am
grateful to all of our wonderful hospitality clients who have shown us
their trust and confidence over the years and continue to provide us
with challenging and meaningful work."
About JMBM's Global Hospitality Group
JMBM's Global Hospitality Group is the premier hospitality practice in a
full-service law firm and the most experienced legal and advisory team
in the industry. The Group publishes the Hotel
Law Blog and hosts the annual Meet
the Money® National Hotel Finance & Investment Conference (May 6-9,
2019 in Los Angeles). For more information visit www.HotelLawyer.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005935/en/