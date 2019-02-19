JMBM's Global Hospitality Group® Presents Credentials to the Hospitality Industry

$87 billion in hotel transactions involving more than 3,900 properties

The hotel lawyers of JMBM's Global Hospitality Group® are pleased to present their updated Hospitality Credentials, which include clients and projects that represent more than $87 billion in hotel transactions involving more than 3,900 properties worldwide – more than any other law firm.

"If you are a hotel owner, developer, or capital provider, our hospitality lawyers can provide expertise and experience you just won't find elsewhere," said Jim Butler, Chairman of JMBM's Global Hospitality Group. "Whether you are buying or selling a hotel, developing a new one, need a privacy and cybersecurity plan, or defend an ADA lawsuit – we have lawyers who know the ropes, and can guide you every step of the way."

JMBM's Global Hospitality Group provides a full range of services to the hospitality industry including:

● ADA compliance & defense ● Land use & environmental ● Cannabis ● Leasing ● Celebrity chef agreements ● Litigation ● Construction ● Management agreements ● Corporate governance ● Mergers & Acquisitions ● Cybersecurity ● Opportunity Zone ● Data privacy ● Proposition 65 ● Development ● Purchase & sale ● Equity & joint ventures ● Shareholder disputes ● Estates & trusts ● Tax ● Expert witness ● Trademark & copyright ● Fiduciary duty ● Trusts & Estates ● Financing ● Union prevention ● Foreign investment ● Union negotiations ● Franchise & licensing ● Vacation ownership ● Hotel-specific contracts ● Workouts, bankruptcies & receiverships ● Labor & employment

"Reaching $87 billion in hotel transactions involving 3,900 properties is a new milestone, and one I am proud to announce," said Butler. "I am grateful to all of our wonderful hospitality clients who have shown us their trust and confidence over the years and continue to provide us with challenging and meaningful work."

About JMBM's Global Hospitality Group

JMBM's Global Hospitality Group is the premier hospitality practice in a full-service law firm and the most experienced legal and advisory team in the industry. The Group publishes the Hotel Law Blog and hosts the annual Meet the Money® National Hotel Finance & Investment Conference (May 6-9, 2019 in Los Angeles). For more information visit www.HotelLawyer.com.

