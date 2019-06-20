Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JNA : Awards reveals 2019 Honourees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 10:21am EDT

HONG KONG, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by Informa Markets, the prestigious JNA Awards unveiled its highly anticipated list of Honourees across 11 categories for its eighth edition.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8565351-jna-awards-2019-honourees/

The judging panel has worked diligently over this past month, as their job keeps getting tougher and tougher each year. In 2019, there are almost 100 high-quality entries from 15 countries and regions. 

Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards, and Director of Business Development – Jewellery Group at Informa Markets, commented, "Of the 39 Honouree companies that were shortlisted, almost half of them are first-time entrants, indicating a growing interest among quality companies who recognise the importance of this platform. We have also received a record number of entries from Thailand, second in ranking together with India and Hong Kong, reflecting the importance of this market which has been traditionally modest about its accomplishment."

The 2019 independent judging panel consists of industry experts: James Courage, former Chief Executive Officer of Platinum Guild International (PGI) and former Chairman of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC); Albert Cheng, former Managing Director of World Gold Council, Far East (WGC); Lin Qiang, President and Managing Director of the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE); Nirupa Bhatt, Managing Director of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) India and Middle East; Yasukazu Suwa, Chairman of Suwa & Son, Inc.; and Mark Lee, Research Director of Asia Pacific Institute for Strategy (APIFS).

Courage shared, "The quality of this year's entries, along with its diversity in terms of size, type and geography, are worth noting. Despite facing challenges, the industry – through these entries – showed its focus and determination when it comes to investing in innovation, operating systems and consumer research."

Cheng added, "Just like in the last seven years, Industry Innovation of the Year proved to be the most popular category. The Young Entrepreneur Honourees – whose credentials, professionalism and innovativeness reflect on their outstanding businesses – are equally impressive."

Lin remarked, "It is surprising and inspiring to know that nearly 100 entries were received – more than half of which are from first-time entrants. The influence and credibility of the JNA Awards is beyond question. It will be a rewarding journey for everyone involved."

"Having worked with the JNA Awards since 2013, I noticed that the judging process grows more difficult as the entries reach new heights and push the boundaries of excellence year after year," Bhatt noted.

Suwa expressed, "Entrants to the JNA Awards vary from very big corporations to small ones. I kept in mind to judge them based on their mission and the long-term good they have been doing for people, regardless of the company's size."

Lee also added, "The JNA Awards continues to strengthen its role as an excellent platform to showcase the industry's progress and success. The entries, particularly in the areas of innovation and marketing, are truly impressive."

Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook, Shanghai Diamond Exchange, DANAT together with Honoured Partners KGK Group, China Gems & Jade Exchange and Guangdong Land Holdings Limited support the JNA Awards to recognise excellence and innovations.

 

2019 judging panel (clockwise from top left): James Courage, Albert Cheng, Lin Qiang, Mark Lee, Yasukazu Suwa and Nirupa Bhatt

 

(From left) Abhishek Parekh of KGK Group; Peter Suen of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group; Letitia Chow of Informa Markets; David Bondi of Informa Markets; Kenneth Scarratt of DANAT; Liu Zheng of Guangdong Land Holdings

 

2019 Honourees Announcement Press Conference

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jna-awards-reveals-2019-honourees-300872100.html

SOURCE JNA


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:34aKANE BIOTECH : IIROC Trading Resumption - KNE
AQ
10:33aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of INSURANCE Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of TEXTILE SPINNING Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aAKD CAPITALXD : Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of MISCELLANEOUS Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aATTOCK REFINERYXB : Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of REFINERY Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of SYNTHETIC AND RAYON Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of FUTURE CONTRACTS Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of INV. BANKS / INV. COS / SECURITIES COS. Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aUNITY FOODS LTDXD : Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of VANASPATI AND ALLIED INDUSTRIES Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About