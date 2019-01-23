JNA Awards : reveals two new categories for 2019

New Outstanding Enterprise and Manufacturer of the Year categories added to encourage creativity and wider participation from global jewellery enterprises

HONG KONG, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The JNA Awards unveils its list of categories and judging criteria for its 2019 edition. Now on the eighth year, the JNA Awards is one of the most respected and coveted awards programmes in the global jewellery and gemstone industry.

In light of the changing needs and emerging trends in the jewellery industry, the JNA Awards has also made some adjustments to its categories this year. These changes aim to encourage wider participation from jewellers around the world.

The awards categories for 2019 are as follows:

Brand of the Year -- Retail eSupplier of the Year Industry Innovation of the Year (business model, management process, marketing or branding initiatives, manufacturing process, product development, technology, and gemmological research) Manufacturer of the Year -- Cutting & Polishing -- Creativity and Innovation Manufacturer of the Year -- Jewellery Outstanding Enterprise of the Year -- China Outstanding Enterprise of the Year -- Countries/Regions outside of India and China Outstanding Enterprise of the Year -- India Retailer of the Year Sustainability Initiative of the Year Young Entrepreneur of the Year (age 40 and below) Lifetime Achievement Award (nominated by the organiser)

Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards and Director of Business Development -- Jewellery Group at UBM Asia, remarked, "While China and India are leading countries driving the growth of the global jewellery and gemstone industry, there are many exceptional enterprises in other parts of the world that also deserve recognition. By introducing a new Outstanding Enterprise of the Year category this year, we can cover more enterprises from all over the world."

She continued, "In these changing times, being creative and innovative are key factors for succeeding in the industry, no matter the scale of the business. Therefore, we have also added a new Manufacturer of the Year category, which puts emphasis on creativity and innovation. Through this category, we can pay tribute to individual jewellers, as well as sizeable operations, that strive to adopt innovative and original ways to bring out and maximise the uniqueness and natural qualities of the precious stones."

Organised by UBM Asia, the JNA Awards was founded in 2012 to identify, encourage and honour excellence, leadership, innovation and best business practices in the international jewellery and gemstone business. The JNA Awards remains to be one of the most influential platforms in the trade for celebrating inspiring successful companies and individuals and for promoting industry advancement.

To register or review the full list of categories, awards criteria and rules of entry, visit www.jnaawards.com.

JNA Awards 2019 is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook, Shanghai Diamond Exchange, and DANAT; together with Honoured Partners the KGK Group, Shanghai Gems & Jade Exchange, and Guangdong Land Holdings Limited.



Notes for Editors:

1. About the Headline Partner

1.1 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (www.chowtaifook.com)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 1929) was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in December 2011.

Founded in 1929, the Group's iconic brand "Chow Tai Fook" has been widely recognised for its trustworthiness and authenticity, and is renowned for its product design, quality and value. The success of the Group and its iconic brand is rooted in innovation, craftsmanship and heritage. The Group also holds other jewellery brands including CHOW TAI FOOK T MARK, Hearts On Fire, MONOLOGUE and SOINLOVE, which are the first examples of a long term multi-brand strategy rollout.

The Group's commitment to sustainable growth is anchored in its "Smart+" strategy, which is in place to promote long term innovation in the business, in people and in culture. Another asset underpinning sustainable growth is a sophisticated vertically integrated business model. This supports the Group by fostering excellence and extending opportunities along the entire value chain to communities and industry partners.

With an extensive retail network in Greater China, Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and the United States, and a fast-growing e-commerce business, the Group is implementing effective online-to-offline ("O2O") strategies to succeed in today's omni-channel retail environment.

1.2 Shanghai Diamond Exchange (www.cnsde.com)

Authorised by the State Council, the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE) is the only diamond exchange body in China; and provides diamond dealers a fair and safe transaction venue under close supervision. It also enjoys a favourable taxation policy and is operated in accordance with international best practices of the diamond industry.

Established in 2000, the SDE is a non-profit, self-regulating membership organisation and a member of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses.

1.2 DANAT (Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones) (www.danat.bh)

The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, as an initiative of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. DANAT was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. DANAT evolved from the Pearl & Gem Testing Laboratory of Bahrain (the first laboratory of its kind in the region), which was established in 1990. It was formed to expand upon and enhance the excellent work of the laboratory, with the vision of becoming the world's preferred institute for natural pearl and gemstone third-party verification services and scientific research.

Currently, DANAT plays a vital role in protecting and enhancing the public's trust in pearls, gemstones and jewellery. With its offices located at the iconic Bahrain World Trade Centre, the facility aims to establish itself as the window into international markets, serving local and global clients, and bolstering the reputation of the Kingdom as a leading centre for pearl and gemstone expertise.

DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to the highest standards of professional and personal ethics. It is dedicated to supporting the pearl and gemstone industry and offers training programmes locally, regionally and internationally to a new generation of gemmologists, industry professionals and gemmology enthusiasts.

2. About the Honoured Partners

2.1 KGK Group (www.kgkgroup.com)

The KGK Group was founded in 1905 by Kesrimal Kothari and Ghisilal Kothari of Jaipur (India), to trade gemstones between India and Burma. With a global presence across 19 countries today, the privately held group has evolved into one of the most preferred brands in the gemstone and jewellery industry, with a vertically integrated operation. KGK is one of the few conglomerates covering the entire spectrum of mining, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of coloured gemstones, diamonds and jewellery for over a century. KGK Group has a resilient team of 12,000 employees with operations and offices in Asia, Australia, North and South America, Europe and Africa. Having achieved an impeccable reputation in the gemstone, diamond and jewellery trade, the group has recently diversified into real estate.

2.2 Shanghai Gems & Jade Exchange introduction (www.csgje.com)

Shanghai Gems & Jade Exchange was established in 2014 with the approval of Shanghai Municipal Government. Shanghai Gems & Jade Exchange aims to grow its influence in the international sphere by adhering to primary principles of fairness, impartiality and openness; and advocating innovation, advancement and compliance within the trade. Since its inception, it has worked towards its goal and has carried out cross-border trade cooperation with major gemstone origin countries around the world.

Shanghai Gems & Jade Exchange aims to build a professional trading platform by providing high-quality services that include bonded warehousing, trade logistics, exhibition and sales and other supporting services to jewellery enterprises and businesses both locally and globally.

Shanghai Gems & Jade Exchange also works to foster cooperation between global minerals and processing enterprises, designers and creatives of the jewellery industry. Furthermore, the organisation aims to provide convenient and efficient one-stop service for international gemstone products to enter the Chinese market. It also collaborates with different parties to create a fair and open international gemstone trading environment.

2.3 Guangdong Land Holdings Limited (www.gdland.com.hk)

Guangdong Land Holdings Limited (GDLAND), with its headquarters in Hong Kong, is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and is a subsidiary of GDH Limited -- Guangdong Province's largest conglomerate operating outside Mainland China.

GDLAND primarily engages in property development and investment, and in business that include (but are not limited to) the development and operational management of innovative commercial real estate, urban complex and industrial business complex. As the strategic arm of GDH Limited, GDLAND engages in the business development of commercial real estate, as well as urban and industrial complex projects.

Its flagship "Buxin Project" is forecast to become the biggest and most advanced jewellery mart in the world. With a lot size of over 87,000 sq.m. and a floor area projected to exceed 700,000 sq.m., the Buxin Project will include a large-scale jewellery trading and exhibition centre along with other facilities. Located in the Buxin area of Luohu district in Central Shenzhen, and close to the Shuibei Gold and Jewellery Base, this prime piece of property is expected to turn the area into one of the most influential gold and jewellery trading and exchange platforms, not just in China, but in the world.

3. About UBM Asia (www.ubmasia.com)

UBM Asia recently became part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit www.ubm.com/asia for more information about our presence in Asia.

