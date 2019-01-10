Log in
JNBA Financial Advisors : Begins 40th Anniversary with Five Team Members Receiving Five Star Wealth Manager Award

01/10/2019 | 12:49pm EST

After JNBA Financial Advisors was named Minnesota’s top financial advisor in 2018 by Barron’s, the Twin Cities-based wealth management firm has started its 40th-anniversary year with the senior advisory team receiving the Five Star Wealth Manager award for their advocacy to clients, colleagues, and community.

For the seventh year in a row, the JNBA advisors who received the award include:

  • Richard S. Brown, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (five-year winner)
  • John Foster, PPC™, Senior Advisor-Investment Strategist (seven-year winner)
  • Michael Bilotta, ChFC®, CASL®, RICP®, Senior Advisor-Investment Strategist (seven-year winner)
  • Stephanie Rossi, CFP®, Senior Advisor (five-year winner)
  • Patrick Moyneur, CFP®, Senior Advisor-Director of Advisory Services (seven-year winner)

The Five Star Wealth Manager award is presented to wealth managers who satisfy objective eligibility and evaluation criteria and undergo a thorough regulatory and compliance review.

“There couldn’t be a more appropriate way to kick off our 40th anniversary than to have our senior advisory team members recognized as Five Star Wealth Managers,” says Kim Brown, JNBA’s president. “It’s especially apt because these five dedicated advisors and the rest of our team – past and present – are the reason JNBA has been able to live our promise of always acting in our clients’ best interests for so many years. Our processes and technologies are important, but it’s our people and their commitment to our clients that have driven our success.”

Building on a rich history of operating as an independent RIA, JNBA in recent years has enhanced service levels and streamlined processes, growing the business to nearly $950 million in assets under management, while maintaining a client retention rate of over 97 percent since tracking began in 2001.

JNBA’s fiercely independent status allows the firm to customize investment strategies to individual client goals, which are implemented by an experienced team and disciplined process, including a review of each portfolio every 10 business days. JNBA’s dedication to being an advocate for its clients, employees, and community has fueled the firm’s continued growth, including opening an office in Duluth, Minn., and its expansion of family office services, designed for executives, business owners, and professional athletes. With Richard Brown at the helm of the firm’s growing family office team, JNBA applies its advocacy model to every aspect of a client’s financial well-being, from complex business dealings to household administration to reputation management.

JNBA has been recognized locally and nationally for its dedication to clients. Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota named JNBA a winner of its 2015 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics, and the firm was named a finalist in the 2016 BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics. Barron’s named JNBA a Top 1,200 financial advisor in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, and Minnesota’s top financial advisor in 2018. JNBA was also named to the Forbes list of the Top Wealth Advisors in 2018, and a Financial Times Top 300 Registered Investment Adviser in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018.*

ABOUT JNBA
Minneapolis-based JNBA Financial Advisors is an independent fee-only wealth management firm driven to deliver a higher standard of comprehensive planning, asset management, and life enrichment by providing customized financial strategies with an advocacy approach. As a four-decade old firm, its advisory structure leverages a team approach, reviewing client portfolios every 10 business days and driving the planning process, including strategy development and implementation with estate, tax, and risk professionals as appropriate. For more information, visit www.jnba.com.

*As recognized on 9/10/18 on Forbes website. As seen in the 6/28/18, 6/16/16, 6/18/15 and 6/26/14 issues of the Financial Times and in the 2/22/10, 2/21/11, 2/20/12, 2/18/13, 2/24/14, 2/23/15, 8/24/15, 3/7/16, 8/29/16, 3/6/17, 9/18/17, 3/10/18, & 9/17/18 issues of Barron's. As recognized by the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota for 2015 and the Better Business Bureau International for 2016. Rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if JNBA Financial Advisors, Inc. is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should it be construed as a current or past endorsement of JNBA Financial Advisors, Inc. by any of its clients. Rankings published by magazines. and others, generally base their selections exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized advisor. Rankings are generally limited to participating advisors. Barron's is a trademark of Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The 2014/2015/2016/2018 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisors is an independent listing produced by the Financial Times. The FT 300 is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures, and the FTs research. As identified by the FT, the listing reflected each practice's performance in six primary areas, including assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, years in existence, credentials and accessibility. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to The Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300.

JNBA’s Chief Compliance Officer remains available to address any questions regarding rankings and/or recognitions, including providing the criteria used for any referenced ranking. For complete disclosure information, please visit https://jnba.com/disclosure/.


© Business Wire 2019
