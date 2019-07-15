JNBA Financial Advisors : CEO Richard S. Brown Named Finalist for Invest in Others Global Leadership Award

Award Recognizes Brown’s Work with the Starkey Hearing Foundation

Richard S. Brown, Chairman and CEO of JNBA Financial Advisors, has been named a finalist in the 2019 Invest in Others Awards, which recognizes the charitable work of financial advisors in communities across the country and around the world. Brown is one of three finalists for the Global Impact Award for his work with the Starkey Hearing Foundation.

According to the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation, nominations are evaluated based on an advisor’s leadership, dedication, contribution, inspiration, and impact on a nonprofit and the community it serves. Award finalists and winners receive generous donations from Invest in Others to their designated charities: Finalists’ charities will receive $10,000, and winners’ charities will receive $40,000. Winners will be announced at the annual Invest in Others Awards Gala on Sept. 26 in Boston.

The Global Impact Award is presented to an advisor who has made a lasting impact on a community in another country by actively serving as a volunteer for at least three years with a charity whose primary mission is to help those who live outside the United States. Brown has been a board member of the Starkey Hearing Foundation since 2012 and has served as President and Board Chair since 2013.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to be recognized for being a part of an organization and mission I feel so strongly about,” said Brown. “I was motivated to become involved when I learned about the huge issue of hearing healthcare needs around the world and co-founders Bill and Tani Austin’s commitment to the cause. When I met Bill, who is passionate about how we’re a planet of people meant to be heard and understood, I knew I wanted to be part of the solution. I met Bill at an event one evening, and he invited me to join him on a mission that left the next morning – and I said yes. When I heard him articulate the need and saw Starkey’s life-changing programs and missions in action, I said, ‘I want to be part of this.”

“With Richard Brown’s help, we have built a truly global hearing healthcare system,” said Tani Austin, co-founder, Starkey Hearing Foundation. “He has taken it to new heights under his leadership. You can truly tell when someone is genuine about their philanthropy, their caring, their giving. And I can tell you that Richard gives his all when it comes to this global endeavor, so the world may hear. The role Richard plays with the Starkey Hearing Foundation has helped us do the impossible. With his help, we’ve literally changed the world.”

In 2011, Brown was named a finalist for the Invest in Others Community Service Award for his work with Special Olympics Minnesota.

About the Starkey Hearing Foundation

Starkey Hearing Foundation’s mission is to give the gift of hearing to those in need, empowering them to achieve their potential. By collaborating with governments, nongovernment organizations, and health leaders, our goal is to make hearing healthcare services more accessible for people around the world. Today we continue to travel the globe helping people in need, and to date have given the gift of hearing in more than 100 countries. For more information visit www.starkeyhearingfoundation.org.

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The inspiration for the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation came directly from the financial advisors who invest in others by giving back to their communities with overwhelming generosity and dedication. Since its founding in 2006, Invest in Others has amplified these efforts by providing a platform for advisors to increase awareness, visibility, and funding to their favorite nonprofits. For more information, visit www.investinothers.org.

About JNBA Financial Advisors

Minneapolis-based JNBA Financial Advisors is an independent fee-only wealth management firm driven to deliver a higher standard of comprehensive planning, asset management, and life enrichment by providing customized financial strategies with an advocacy approach. As a four-decade old firm, its advisory structure leverages a team approach, reviewing client portfolios every 10 business days and driving the planning process, including strategy development and implementation with estate, tax, and risk professionals as appropriate. For more information, visit www.jnba.com.

*As recognized on 7/15/19 and Aug. 2011 by Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. Neither rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services, publications, media, or other organizations, nor the achievement of any designation or certification, should be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if JNBA is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. Rankings published by magazines, and others, generally base their selections exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized advisor. Rankings are generally limited to participating advisers. See link as to the participation data/criteria, to the extent applicable. Unless expressly indicated to the contrary, JNBA did not pay a fee to be included on any such ranking. No ranking or recognition should be construed as a current or past endorsement of JNBA by any of its clients. Any questions: JNBA’s Chief Compliance Officer remains available to address any questions regarding rankings and/or recognitions, including the criteria used for any referenced ranking. For complete disclosure information, please visit https://jnba.com/disclosure/.

