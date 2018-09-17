JNBY Design : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO THE RSU SCHEME

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

JNBY Design Limited

Ϫی̺ВϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3306)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO THE RSU SCHEME

This announcement is made by JNBY Design Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

Reference is made to the announcements issued by the Company dated May 14, 2018 and August 28, 2018 (the "Announcements") relating to the proposed amendment to the RSU Scheme and the grant of RSUs pursuant to the RSU Scheme. Unless otherwise stated, capital terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

From August 28, 2018 to September 17, 2018, the RSU Nominee has further purchased 3,783,500

Shares from the market and will hold such Shares until they are vested in accordance with the RSU Scheme. The Board shall cause to pay the RSU Nominee the purchase price and the related expenses from the Company's resources for the Shares to be purchased by the RSU Nominee.

Details of the Shares purchased and held by the RSU Nominee on trust are as follows:

Trading dates: August 28, 2018 to September 17, 2018

Shares purchased: 3,783,500

Percentage of the Shares purchased to the total number Approximately 0.73% of Shares in issue as at the date of this announcement:

Average consideration per Share (including brokerage, Approximately HK$13.34 stamp duty, trading fee and transaction levy): Total consideration of the Shares purchased: HK$50,486,651 Balance of Shares held by the RSU Nominee: - prior to the purchase 12,039,500 - immediately after the purchase 15,432,000

No instruction to purchase Shares had been given to the RSU Nominee and no Shares had been purchased under the RSU Scheme where dealings in the Shares by Directors were prohibited under any code or requirement of the Listing Rules and all applicable laws from time to time.

As at the date of this announcement, 25,294,057 RSUs have been awarded to the RSU Selected Persons and remained outstanding pursuant to the RSU Scheme. The Board will constantly review and determine at its absolute discretion such number of RSUs to be awarded to the RSU Selected Persons under the RSU Scheme with such vesting conditions as the Board may deem appropriate, and such number of Shares to be further purchased from the market by the RSU Nominee.

By Order of the Board of

JNBY Design Limited

Wu Jian

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, September 17, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wu Jian, Ms. Li Lin and Mr.

Li Ming; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Wei Zhe and Mr. Zhang Beili; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lam Yiu Por, Ms. Han Min and Mr. Hu Huanxin.