JNBridge Kit Tackles Azure Logic Apps Connector Shortcomings With JMS Connector

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JNBridge, the leading provider of interoperability tools to connect Java and .NET frameworks, today announced a new R&D Showcase Kit that solves enterprises’ ongoing interoperability challenges between Azure Logic Apps and their existing JMS-based messaging infrastructure. Now, enterprise customers can learn how to leverage JNBridge’s JMS Adapter for .NET to build a custom Azure Logic Apps connector for JMS.



Microsoft’s Azure Logic Apps allow users to create business process orchestrations that run in the cloud, and can also interact with on-premises infrastructure. In short, they take data from one source in an enterprise and redirect it to one or more destinations, based on specified conditions. Azure Logic Apps support the existence of connectors that hook the Logic Apps into existing legacy infrastructure. While Microsoft offers connectors to other Microsoft products as well as to a small number to third-party products, enterprises must custom-build connectors to other products — including to JMS message brokers, the standard mechanism for directing messages around enterprise IT infrastructure. Up to this point, building connectors has been a time-consuming process that is typically not well-understood by the end-user customers that need customized connectors.

JNBridge solves this issue with its new kit, which shares sample code and detailed instructions that show how to construct a custom connector to send and receive JMS messages. Leveraging the JNBridge JMS Adapter for .NET, enterprises can build a customized Azure Logic Apps connector for JMS, providing the unique ability to work with any vendor’s JMS implementation, and allowing users to easily switch from one vendor’s implementation to another without rebuilding the connector.

“With this new R&D Showcase Kit, JNBridge continues to build on its commitment to solving today’s most frustrating interoperability issues,” said Wayne Citrin, CTO, JNBridge. “Now, enterprises can move forward with their own critical business objectives, without worrying about .NET-Java interoperability challenges.”

To learn more about how to build your own Azure Logic Apps connector for JMS, please read the R&D Showcase Kit, available here.

About JNBridge

JNBridge makes seamless and cost-effective Java and .NET interoperability a reality. The company's award-winning bridging technology, JNBridgePro, and the JMS Adapters for .NET and BizTalk, enable cross-platform communication on premises or in the cloud so businesses can focus on innovation, not on solving interoperability issues. More than 600 organizations around the world rely on JNBridge, making it the most popular bridging solution in the industry. To learn more, please follow us on Twitter at @jnbridge or visit jnbridge.com.

