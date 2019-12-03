JND Legal Administration : Bolsters Senior Management Team with Addition of Stacey Fishbein

Stacey to Provide Industry Expertise as Vice President of Legal Affairs

JND Legal Administration, a legal management and administration company serving law firms, companies and government entities, has appointed Stacey Fishbein as vice president of legal affairs to provide legal and commercial advice regarding all aspects of the company’s operations. Stacey is responsible for handling the company’s corporate, operational, compliance, employment and administrative matters and will also have managerial oversight for complex class action cases.

“Stacey brings an impressive resume to JND with her extensive background handling diverse legal and corporate matters,” comments Jennifer Keough, CEO and co-Founder at JND Legal Administration. “We worked together at our previous company and I am thrilled to have her back on the team.”

Stacey has spent more than 10 years working in the class action administration field where she has handled a wide range of corporate matters, managed legal teams, directed complex class action consumer cases, developed case administration strategies, performed case audits, and provided legal support to executive management in operational, policy, compliance, and administrative areas.

“I am excited to be back with Jennifer, Neil, and David as they continue to advance JND’s reach in the legal administration market,” Fishbein commented. “The industry is burgeoning and I look forward to supporting the development of JND’s innovative business initiatives.”

Stacey began her legal career at Labaton Sucharow handling complex class action litigation matters involving consumer protection, securities, corporate governance and shareholder rights in state and federal courts throughout the country. She earned her J.D. from Hofstra University School of Law where she was a research editor for the Hofstra Law Review and received her B.A. from the State University of New York at Geneseo.

The onboarding of Stacey Fishbein speaks directly to the company’s expansion efforts and growth trajectory. JND continues to strengthen its position as the premier legal administration firm by bolstering its senior management team with the best and brightest talent. The company now employs more than 200 personnel in five offices across the country and continues to grow its class action, eDiscovery, mass tort and lien resolution services.

About JND Legal Administration

JND Legal Administration is a legal management and administration company led by industry veterans who are passionate about providing superior service. Armed with decades of expertise and a powerful set of tools, JND has deep experience expertly navigating the intricacies of multiple, intersecting service lines including class action settlement administration, eDiscovery, government services, mass tort claims and lien resolution. JND is trusted by law firms, government agencies and Fortune 500 companies across the nation. The company is backed by Stone Point Capital and has offices in California, Minnesota, New York, Washington and Washington, D.C. For more information about JND, visit www.JNDLA.com.

