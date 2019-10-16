JND's Patent-Pending Application is a Finalist for Relativity Fest Awards

Annual legal innovation competition honors JND eDiscovery for building innovative application and extending the Relativity platform to address practice management needs

JND eDiscovery, a division of JND Legal Administration, today announced that its recently released, patent-pending document review application, MachOne™, has been named a finalist in the Relativity Innovation Awards at Relativity Fest for Best Innovation: Solution Provider.

For the first time, Relativity users will be able to review documents directly in the document list rather than loading the coding pane for each document through the usage of the MachOne application. The solution allows users to submit coding decisions quickly using keyboard shortcuts and features built-in field validation for automated quality control, permitting new workflow possibilities and drastically accelerating document review projects by eliminating doc-to-doc latency.

“This is something that both our clients and power users in the greater Relativity community have been asking for,” commented Ben Sexton, developer of the app and Vice President of eDiscovery at JND. “It makes reviewing documents in Relativity faster and easier for attorneys, allows firms to conduct document review more efficiently and saves corporations money by decreasing the number of billable hours dedicated to document review.”

Relativity will recognize finalists and announce winners during a special ceremony on October 23rd at Relativity Fest, the annual e-discovery conference that will be held October 20-23 in Chicago. The 10th annual Relativity Fest brings together more than 2,000 attendees from around the world together for a three-day event featuring engaging panel discussions, hands-on labs, breakout sessions, and insights from both Relativity team members and end users.

The Relativity Innovation Awards is an annual competition celebrating organizations that use Relativity in creative ways, solving difficult or unique challenges within and outside of e-discovery. Judges selected solutions that use various application integration points to display an extensive use of Relativity’s APIs to streamline processes, solve complex workflow needs, and create an altogether new solution that positively impacts business strategy. The Relativity community also has a chance to vote for their favorite finalists’ innovation for the Community Choice Solution.

“It’s exciting to see JND continue to create innovative, paradigm-shifting applications for their users,” said Drew Deitch, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Relativity. “MachOne gives users a whole new way to interact with Relativity, and is a great example of the power of our user community.”

MachOne is a hosted platform application that is currently only available to JND eDiscovery clients. For more information about the solution, contact JND eDiscovery at info@jndla.com.

About JND eDiscovery

JND eDiscovery is a Minneapolis-based division of JND Legal Administration, a legal management and administration company led by Jennifer Keough, Neil Zola, and David Isaac, who are passionate about providing superior service to clients. Armed with decades of expertise and a powerful set of tools, JND has deep experience expertly navigating the intricacies of multiple, intersecting service lines including class action settlement administration, eDiscovery, government services, mass tort claims and lien resolution. Headquartered in Seattle, JND Legal Administration is trusted by law firms, government agencies and Fortune 500 companies across the globe. The company is backed by Stone Point Capital and has offices in California, Minnesota, New York, Washington and Washington, D.C. For more information about JND, visit www.JNDLA.com.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our technology is used by thousands of organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 180,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 75 of the Fortune 100, and 198 of the Am Law 200. RelativityOne offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for eight consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005786/en/