JOANN : Hires New CIO to Advance Brand Experience

Former Ulta Beauty Exec to Help Craft Retailer Continue to Transform,
Embrace Technology and Connect Omni-Channel Experiences
JOANN Stores, America’s largest fabric and craft destination, has filled
out its executive bench with a critical technology role for the
75-year-old retailer. Varadheesh Chennakrishnan will serve as JOANN’s
Chief Information Officer, helping the company optimize and innovate to
create the ultimate craft experience, wherever customers are.
“We’re doing incredibly exciting things at JOANN, from integrating
customer-facing technologies into our stores, to investing in new
operations systems, to expanding the way we interact with customers on
their connected devices,” said Wade Miquelon, President and CEO of
JOANN. “Varadheesh brings a wealth of experience and fresh thinking to
this position, and we couldn’t be more glad to have him on board to
continue our transformation.”
Varadheesh joins JOANN from Ulta Beauty, where he spent more than 8
years in roles of increasing responsibility in the IT organization, most
recently as SVP, Applications & Enterprise Architecture. Prior to Ulta,
he honed his expertise as a systems and software expert at several
companies and as an independent consultant.
His deep experience with IT systems at work in retail comes at a
watershed time for JOANN. The company unveiled
its first Concept Store last summer, featuring cutting-edge
technology, community spaces, and interactive kiosks. The retailer has
begun rolling out some of these aspects to its more than 865-store
fleet, and will continue testing and piloting new technologies across
the nation.
“We’ve truly entered a new era of craft retail, and our new CIO will be
a critical player in helping us get it right,” said Miquelon. “JOANN is
proud to be leading the tech transformation of the arts and craft
industry, and we’ll continue innovating and embracing new technologies
to inspire customers, wherever they are.”
About JOANN
For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts,
hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in
Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s leading fabric and craft retailer has
grown to include more than 865 stores across 49 states and an
industry-leading e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every
customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient
single stop for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to
achieve any project or passion. For store locations, project ideas, and
a full product offering, visit joann.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005018/en/