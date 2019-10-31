JOGMEC Japan Oil Gas And Metals National Corpora : Japan Vietnam Coal Seminar 2019

JOGMEC (Head office: Minato-ku Tokyo, Chairman and CEO- Tetsuhiro Hosono) held Japan Vietnam Coal Seminar 2019 on October 3, 2019 to be co-hosted by VINACOMIN (Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group) in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Japan imports anthracite (a high grade coal) nearly 6 million tons per year, about 10 percent of them imports from Vietnam. In recent years they preferentially supply coal for domestic use for power generation because their coal imports are increasing by high demand of electric power generation with economic development.We believe that coal resources should be strategically utilized in light of the usage of coal types. In this seminar JOGMEC introduces our activities and supports in Vietnam. We hope that Vietnamese government sustains continuance of anthracite imports into the future.We held Japan Vietnam Coal Seminar 2019 to be co-hosted by VINACOMIN under the sponsorship of Vietnam embassy of Japan, Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, and Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT).Presentations were given by MOIT, Vietnam Electricity (EVN), Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, and Kushiro Coal Mine CO.,LTD (KCM). Representatives from Vietnamese government, Japanese government and Japanese companies in Vietnam took part in this seminar.JOGMEC is determined to continue providing beneficial information on the stable supply of coal resources to our clients through seminars and research. For the latest information on coal resource development, please refer to the JOGMEC coal section on our website or subscribe to the 'JOGMEC Coal Newsletter'.JOGMEC also aims to further improve our provision of information and enrich our development support tools based on feedback and requests from clients.