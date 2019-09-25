Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

JOGMEC Japan Oil Gas And Metals National Corpora : New website on gas & LNG launches

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 10:03pm EDT
New website on gas & LNG launches

September 26, 2019

Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation ('JOGMEC', Head Office: Tokyo, Chairman and CEO: Tetsuhiro Hosono) launched a new website on prices and inventories of natural gas and LNG in Japan, the United States and Europe in conjunction with the LNG Producer-Consumer Conference 2019 on 26 September 2019.
JOGMEC is enhancing international collaboration with public and private sectors including China and the International Energy Agency (IEA) and so as to provide further useful information for the LNG industry. The current website offers following contents;
Prices of natural gas and LNG
Analysis on prices of natural gas and LNG in the long and short term with our comments and graphs which include Japan's average LNG import prices (JLC), prices of spot LNG published by METI, Platts JKM (Japan/Korea Marker) LNG price assessment, Henry Hub Natural Gas Prices (HH) and UK National Balancing Point Prices (NBP).
Inventories of natural gas and LNG
Analysis on inventories of natural gas and LNG in Japan, the United States, and Europe in the long and short term with charts compiled based on publicly available data.

The website will be updated at the end of every month.

For access to the new site, please visit the URL below.
The inquiry about this page.

Division in Charge: Research and Analysis Department

Tel +81-3-6758-8024

Fax +81-3-6758-8054

Public Relations Division

Tel +81-3-6758-8106

Fax +81-3-6758-8008

Disclaimer

JOGMEC - Japan Oil Gas And Metals National Corporation published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 02:02:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:01pSoftBank likely to funnel $1 billion more into WeWork after delayed IPO
RE
10:49pICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : SDG Business Forum calls for business to move from strategy to delivery on Global Goals
PU
10:49pAsian stocks gain as Trump says China trade deal could be 'soon'
RE
10:47pPG&E noteholders ready to invest $29.2 billion as part of reorganization plan
RE
10:42pAsian stocks gain as Trump says China trade deal could be 'soon'
RE
10:38pIBC INSURANCE BUREAU OF CANADA : New report shows urgent need for climate adaptation investment
PU
10:29pOil prices hold steady as Trump touts sooner-than-expected trade deal
RE
10:23pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : FM urges China, US to promote ties with vision, conviction
PU
10:13pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Job vacancies decline in August (Media Release)
PU
10:13pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Household wealth up 1.6 per cent in June quarter (Media Release)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil CEOs push carbon-capture efforts ahead of climate talks
2Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
3Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
4U.S., Japan sign limited trade deal, leaving autos for future talks
5U.S., Japan sign limited trade deal, leaving autos for future talks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group