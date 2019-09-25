JOGMEC Japan Oil Gas And Metals National Corpora : New website on gas & LNG launches

New website on gas & LNG launches PDF (220 KB)

Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation ('JOGMEC', Head Office: Tokyo, Chairman and CEO: Tetsuhiro Hosono) launched a new website on prices and inventories of natural gas and LNG in Japan, the United States and Europe in conjunction with the LNG Producer-Consumer Conference 2019 on 26 September 2019.

JOGMEC is enhancing international collaboration with public and private sectors including China and the International Energy Agency (IEA) and so as to provide further useful information for the LNG industry. The current website offers following contents;

Prices of natural gas and LNG

Analysis on prices of natural gas and LNG in the long and short term with our comments and graphs which include Japan's average LNG import prices (JLC), prices of spot LNG published by METI, Platts JKM (Japan/Korea Marker) LNG price assessment, Henry Hub Natural Gas Prices (HH) and UK National Balancing Point Prices (NBP).

Inventories of natural gas and LNG

Analysis on inventories of natural gas and LNG in Japan, the United States, and Europe in the long and short term with charts compiled based on publicly available data.



The website will be updated at the end of every month.



For access to the new site, please visit the URL below.

